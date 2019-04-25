Image copyright Getty Images

Knife crime in England and Wales rose to record levels last year, data shows.

Police recorded 40,829 offences involving knives or sharp instruments in 2018, up 6% on the year before.

Office for National Statistics figures show cases of murder and manslaughter, excluding terror attacks, also rose by 12%. There were 732 killings, up from 655 in 2017 - the highest since 2008.

But the separate Crime Survey, based on people's experiences, points to no significant change in overall crime.

The police-recorded knife crime figures come amid a national debate on the issue, following a spate of assaults involving young people.

They show these recorded offences are continuing to rise and are at their highest level since 2011 - the year that knife crime statistics started to be gathered in a unified way.

However, they also show the rate of increase appears to be slowing. Offences rose 9% in the 12 months to September 2018 - after a 13% rise in the 12 months to June 2018.

According to the statistics, there was an increase in knife offences recorded in 31 of the 43 police forces in 2018.

But the knife crime statistics do not include Greater Manchester Police because of differences in the way the force has been recording offences.

The police figures also show there was an 11% rise in robberies and a 2% fall in firearms offences in 2018.

The data was published at the same time as the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which is based on people's experiences of crime and includes offences that are not reported to police.

It suggests there was a 12% increase in fraud offences but a 28% decrease in computer misuse and a 3% fall in burglaries.

It also suggests there was no overall increase in violent offences.

This is in contrast to the police - who recorded a 19% rise in violent offences last year to 1.6m.

The Office for National Statistics considers the survey a more reliable indication of such overall trends as it includes lower-level attacks which may not be reported to police.

Alexa Bradley, from the Office for National Statistics, said: "It is important to look at each crime type separately because the picture is very mixed.

"Even within crime types we have seen differences... Lower-volume high-harm violence involving knives has risen, whereas offences involving firearms have decreased."