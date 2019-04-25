Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The RSPCA said it has rescued five raccoon dogs in the last year

The RSPCA rescued more than 4,000 exotic animals from across England and Wales in 2018, it has revealed.

The animal welfare charity said this included 500 snakes, 300 turtles, 145 bearded dragons, five raccoon dogs, four marmosets and a wallaby.

Some owners were not properly researching how to keep such species, resulting in animals escaping or being abandoned or neglected, it said.

It also said general calls to its 24-hour hotline rose by 13% to 1,175,193.

Stephanie Jayson, the RSPCA's senior scientific officer in exotics and a qualified exotics vet, said: "Although their numbers are small compared to more common pets, we have real concerns about the welfare of exotic animals kept as pets.

"Exotic pets are completely reliant on their owners to meet their needs including requiring the correct levels of heat, light and humidity, plus an appropriate diet.

"Some species require a licence or paperwork to be legally kept or sold.

"Many of the animals we're called to help are found stray outside, where they can very quickly suffer in the cold."