Prince William visits Christchurch mosque

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William visited a mosque where 42 people were killed

Prince William has visited a mosque in Christchurch where 42 people were killed in March's shootings.

Giving a speech at Masjid Al Noor on day two of his tour of the country, he called the attacks at two mosques in the city an "unspeakable act of hate".

The prince was joined by Imam Gamal Fouda and New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Earlier, he met with survivors of the shootings, in which 50 people were killed.

'You stood together'

Referring to the far-right gunman behind the shootings, Prince William said he had come to New Zealand to "help you show the world that he failed".

He said a "terrorist attempted to sow division and hatred in a place that stands for togetherness and selflessness".

Praising the people of New Zealand for their response to the attacks, the duke added: "In a moment of acute pain, you stood up and you stood together.

"In reaction to tragedy you achieved something remarkable."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The duke has been on a two-day tour of the country

Skip Twitter post by @KensingtonRoyal The Duke of Cambridge meets Farid Ahmad, who lost his wife in the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack.



Farid's wife Husna Ahmad led a group of children to safety from Al Noor Mosque during the attack, but was killed while returning to rescue her husband. pic.twitter.com/us0q5EPbPr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2019 Report

Prince William also hinted at the loss of his own mother, Princess Diana, and referred to having to deal with his own grief.

He said: "Grief can change your outlook. You don't forget the shock and sadness or pain, but I do not believe grief changes who you are.

"If you let it, it will reveal who you are. It will reveal depths you did not know you had."

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Kensington Palace/Twitter Image caption Prince William met four-year-old Alen Alsati and her family

Earlier, the prince met four-year-old Alen Alsati - who was injured in the attack and awoke from a coma earlier this week - at Starship Children's Hospital.

The duke travelled to New Zealand on behalf of the Queen and at the request of Ms Ardern.

On the first day of his tour he performed a traditional greeting called the hongi with Ms Ardern and attended an Anzac Day memorial service.