Image caption Presenter Mishal Husain apologised for the delayed start to the show

The start of flagship BBC political programme The Andrew Marr Show was delayed by "technical problems".

It began 10 minutes later than its scheduled starting time on Sunday and the BBC apologised for coming on air "a little later than we'd hoped to".

Problems continued after the start with BBC journalist Chris Mason having to abandon reading the news headlines due to "gremlins".

The show's host, Mishal Husain, apologised for the problems.

Two minutes into the show, political correspondent Mason began reading the headlines but paused after the lead story.

He said: "I'm afraid, Mishal, I'm not seeing any more of this news bulletin. These gremlins, I'm afraid, are continuing and I'll have to hand back to you."

Skip Twitter post by @BBCPolitics If you're looking for #marr on BBC One, we haven't been able to come on air due to technical issues. We're working to resolve them and hope to be on as soon as possible. — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 28, 2019 Report

Ms Husain told viewers: "We do have a few technical problems this morning, so apologies for that. We have come on air on BBC One a little bit later than we had hoped to."

The show broadcast interviews with Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis, Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson, Labour shadow minister Andrew Gwynne and Father Martin Magill, the priest who led the funeral service for murdered Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee.

Due to the delays in this week's shortened programme, an interview with actress Lesley Manville did not feature as scheduled.