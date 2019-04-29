If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Police to ask crime victims for phones

Victims of crimes, including people alleging rape, are being asked to hand over their mobile phones, giving police access to details including emails, messages and photographs. The move, which applies in England and Wales, means some prosecutions may not go ahead unless such access is granted. The director of public prosecutions say this is needed to help victims and that information used in court will be subject to strict rules.

Digital consent forms can be used for complainants in any criminal investigations but are most likely to be used in rape and sexual assault cases, where complainants often know the suspect. The issuing of these forms follows hundreds of cases collapsing in recent years after crucial evidence emerged. But Victim Support said asking for phones could stop those affected by crime from coming forward.

Spain election: Socialists win, but far-right stages comeback

Spain's just held its third general election in four years, and the governing Socialists have won the biggest share of the vote - 29%. But this isn't enough to give them a majority in parliament, meaning they will need help from the left-wing Podemos party, or the centre-right, to form a government. And, for the first time since the country left military rule in the 1970s, a far-right party - Vox - is set to enter parliament, its leader proclaiming that it is "here to stay". BBC Europe editor Katya Adler looks at what's happened.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

UK holidaymakers: "Fewer going to EU this year"

Travel firm Thomas Cook says 48% of the summer holidays it sold in its early bookings this year were to non-EU countries - up 10% from last year. Destinations including Tunisia and Egypt are making a big return to favour, but Spain remains the number one choice. Meanwhile, the Post Office says currency sales for long-haul destinations are up, with the Japanese yen and the Indonesian rupiah among those becoming more popular.

'I used to sell my packed lunch to my schoolmates'

By Suzanne Bearne, business reporter

Sharan Pasricha's entrepreneurialism first became evident when he was just six years old. He was in the first year of primary school, and started selling the sandwiches his mum made for him to his schoolmates.

"I was making a good profit, and so I decided to ask my mum to make me more sandwiches for lunch," recalls the 38-year-old hotelier, who grew up in Mumbai, India. "It was great until I started getting greedy and doubling the price."

A parent approached his mother at a school event and complained about the rocketing price tag. The bold youngster was caught out. "The racket came tumbling down," he says with a laugh.

Read the full story

What the papers say

Thursday's local elections could bring a "drubbing" for the Conservatives, the i reports. Meanwhile, the Daily Express says that, in order to deal with the UK's "toxic" social care problem, over-50s could be asked to pay an extra £4,000 in National Insurance contributions. The Guardian leads on what it calls "chaos" at the Home Office, with whistleblowers telling the paper of "incompetence" and "bullying". And the Sun's front page shows a police officer jumping on a trampoline "during a drugs bust".

Daily digest

UK obesity Study of 2.8 million shows increased disease and death risks

Abuse allegations Two former bishops failed to act when informed, Panorama finds

Fraudster Con artist poses as Hollywood actor Jason Statham to steal victim's money

New Japanese emperor Four things to expect this week

If you see one thing today

How memes spread - and why we can't stop them

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Do we need a National Anger Day?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Courtesy Lindsay Peace

Should these school clubs be kept secret from parents?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today The foreign secretary is in Senegal for the start of a-six day tour of African countries.

10:00 The first televised leaders' debate takes place ahead of next month's Australian election.

On this day

1992 Rioting breaks out in Los Angeles following the decision by a jury to acquit four white police officers accused of beating black motorist Rodney King.

From elsewhere

What Isis did to my village (The Atlantic)

The minefield of fame: How accurate do biopics need to be? (Guardian)

When is enough enough for prodigy children? (Sydney Morning Herald)

Italy wants its signature cheese back (Washington Post)