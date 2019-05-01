If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Free-to-use ATMs going 'at alarming rate'

Noticed that more cash machines are charging for withdrawals these days? You're not alone. The consumer group Which? has found that 1,700 ATMs started asking customers for surcharges of between 50p and £1.99 during the first three months of this year.

Which? says free services are disappearing at an "alarming rate". Part of the reason for the change is that the fee banks pay to machine operators each time an ATM is used has fallen, leaving customers to make up for lost revenue.

Cash use has halved during the past decades, as more people use cards and other forms of payment, but the Bank of England says 2.2 million people still rely solely on coins and notes. We look at the battle to keep free-to-use ATMs going in remote locations.

Naruhito becomes Japan's emperor

Japan's Emperor Naruhito has said he hopes "for the happiness of the people... progress of the country, and world peace", in a speech following his ascent to the throne. The 59-year-old - his country's 126th emperor - takes over from his 85-year-old father Akihito, who has abdicated. BBC Monitoring takes a look at the life of Emperor Naruhito, including his time at Oxford University and a book he wrote about his love of the River Thames.

Venezuela crisis: Guaidó calls for more demonstrations

Following a day of violent clashes in Venezuela, opposition leader Juan Guaidó is calling for more protests to take place on Wednesday. He wants President Nicolás Maduro to quit. They dispute the veracity of last year's presidential election. Here are nine charts explaining the crisis in the country.

Local elections: What to look out for

Voters in many parts of England go to the polls on Thursday, as local elections take place. Some 8,425 council seats are up for grabs and about 25,000 people are standing. The BBC has put together a guide to what's going on where you are, how you can vote and when we can expect the results.

How the bicycle changed the world

By Tim Harford

Angeline Allen caused a sensation in 1893 by cycling around Newark, on the outskirts of New York City, without a dress on. "She wore trousers!" bellowed the headline of a popular titillating men's magazine, adding that she was young, pretty, and divorced.

The bicycle was a liberating force for women. They needed to shed their whalebone girdles and hoop-reinforced skirts in favour of something simpler and more comfortable. They would ride without chaperones, too.

The forces of conservatism were alarmed, fretting that "immodest bicycling" would lead to masturbation, even prostitution. But these protests soon seemed laughable.

What the papers say

Image copyright Daily Telegraph and Sun

Theresa May is willing to "cave in" to Labour's Brexit demands and agree to a form of customs union "in all but name", the Daily Telegraph reports. But the Guardian says Jeremy Corbyn faces anger from some in Labour for not giving unequivocal backing for a second referendum on Brexit. Elsewhere, the i leads on "harrowing" and "chilling" evidence given on the first day of hearings in the NHS blood contamination inquiry. And the Sun describes an outcry among shoppers over M&S's decision to remove gelatine from its Percy Pig sweets.

Lookahead

08:45 The shortlist for art's Turner Prize is announced at London's Tate Britain gallery.

15:00 Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions from Parliament's Liaison Committee.

On this day

2000 Hundreds of demonstrators fight running battles with police during anti-capitalist protests in London.

