One hundred people have been fatally stabbed in the UK so far this year.

The first death was 33-year-old mother Charlotte Huggins, who died in London just a few hours after celebrating the start of the new year.

The 100th death was John Lewis, 32, who died in Middlesbrough on the evening of 14 May.

Those killed in 2019 range in age from 14-year-old Jaden Moodie, who was stabbed in Leyton, east London in January - to 80-year-old Barbara Heywood, who was attacked at her home in Bolton in March.

Almost half of the victims were under 30 and were overwhelmingly male.

Knife crime in England and Wales rose to record levels in 2017-18 with the number of fatal stabbings the highest since Home Office records began in 1946.

There has been one fatal stabbing every 1.45 days so far this year in England and Wales. If killings continued at that rate for the rest of the year, the total would be slightly lower than the 285 stabbing deaths recorded in 2017-18.

Thirty of the fatal stabbings were in London, 10 in Greater Manchester and eight in the West Midlands.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map

Below are the details and, where available, photos of those who have lost their lives so far this year.

UK fatal stabbings 2019 You can filter the list using the categories below 100 homicides in total Charlotte Huggins Camberwell, south London Thirty-three-year-old mother Charlotte Huggins died just a few hours after celebrating the start of the new year. She was stabbed at a residential address in south London and died at the scene. In a message posted on Facebook shortly before being attacked, Ms Huggins had wished her friends and family a "healthy, happy 2019". Her boyfriend Michael Rolle is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 1 July after pleading not guilty to Ms Huggins’ murder.

Tudor Simionov Central London Tudor Simionov, 33, had recently moved from Romania to east London with his girlfriend. On New Year’s Eve, he was working as a doorman at a private party in Mayfair. Mr Simionov was stabbed to death in the early hours of 1 January when a group of men tried to gatecrash the party. A woman and two of his male colleagues were also found with stab injuries. Haroon Akram, Adham Khalil, Adham Elshalakany, and Nor Aden Hamada will appear at the Old Bailey on 1 July to face charges of Mr Simionov’s murder, as well as two counts of attempted murder and two counts of GBH.

Lee Pomeroy Horsley, Surrey Computer programmer Lee Pomeroy, 51, died after being attacked on a South Western Railway train bound for London Waterloo. Described as a “devoted family man”, Mr Pomeroy had been heading to London from Guildford for a day out with his 14-year-old son when he was stabbed nine times on the train. Darren Pencille is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 24 June to face charges of murder.

Jaden Moodie Leyton, East London Jaden Moodie became the first teenager to be stabbed to death in the UK in 2019 when he was knocked off a moped and attacked in Leyton, east London. The 14-year-old boy had moved to London from Nottingham with his mother for a "new start" six months before he died. His sister, Leah Moodie, said: "No one should have to go through the traumatic experience my family are going through." Ayoub Majdouline, 18, and Yousuf Dubbad, 21, have been charged with Jaden’s murder.

Gavin Moon Washington, Tyne and Wear Gavin Moon, 31, died from a stab wound he suffered at his flat in Washington, Tyne and Wear. His family paid tribute to the 31-year-old father, describing Mr Moon as "a devoted dad to his children and a loving son". Brian Goldsmith, 47, from Sunderland and Luc Barker, 28, from Washington, have been charged with Mr Moon’s murder and will face trial at Newcastle Crown Court on 18 June.

Przemyslaw Cierniak Boston, Lincolnshire Przemyslaw Cierniak was found with stab wounds shortly after midday on 10 January in a street in the centre of Boston, Lincolnshire. The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Lincolnshire Police say the victim and two suspects were known to each other. Mariusz Skiba, 32, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, have both been charged with murder and will face the charges at Lincoln Crown Court on 10 June.

Bashir Abdullah Easton, Bristol Thirty-two-year-old Bashir Abdullah was found dead inside a block of flats in Bristol. A post-mortem revealed Mr Abdullah died after being stabbed. Avon and Somerset Police said the stabbing was being treated as an isolated incident. On 15 January, Jamal Sheik-Mohammed, 51, was charged with Mr Abdullah’s murder. He will stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on 8 July.

Asma Begum Tower Hamlets, London Asma Begum, 31, was found with a neck injury at an address in Tower Hamlets. Police were called to the address in Poplar, but Ms Begum was pronounced dead at the scene. Jalal Uddin, 46, has been charged with her murder.

Paul Dickson Bolton, Lancashire Paul Dickson was stabbed at a house in Bolton, Lancashire, on 30 December. The 49-year-old died nearly two weeks later in hospital and a murder investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police. No one has been charged with Mr Dickson’s murder, but a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault at the time of the stabbing. She has been bailed pending further police enquiries.

Alison Hunt Swinton, Greater Manchester Alison Hunt’s body was found at a property in Swinton, Greater Manchester, on 16 January. The 42-year-old had been stabbed to death, police confirmed. Described as a “wonderful mum”, Ms Hunt’s family and friends paid tribute to her in a statement, saying: “The light in our lives has been forever extinguished. The way she brightened up every day with her laughter and sense of humour will always be with us." Vernon Holmes, 48, from Irlam, was charged with Ms Hunt’s murder and will stand trial at Manchester Crown Court on 1 July.

Mary Annie Sowerby Dearham, Cumbria Sixty-nine-year-old Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was a "devoted wife" who "filled her life with joy and happiness", her family said. Ms Sowerby, who was married with two children, was found stabbed at a property in Dearham. She was treated by paramedics but died of her injuries. Her son Lee Sowerby, 45, has been charged with her murder and will stand trial at Carlisle Crown Court on 24 June.

Stephen O'Donnell HMP Risley, Warrington Prisoner Stephen O’Donnell was stabbed inside HMP Risley, Warrington, on 22 January. The 33-year-old was taken to Warrington General Hospital where he later died. Adrisse Gray, 23, admitted to Mr O’Donnell’s murder and will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on 20 May. Gray is the first person to be convicted of a 2019 fatal stabbing.

Ian Ogle East Belfast Community worker Ian Ogle, 45, died after being stabbed 11 times and beaten in the street near his home in East Belfast on 27 January. The father-of-two had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community in East Belfast. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a gang of at least five men were involved in the attack. Jonathan Brown, 33, and Glenn Rainey, 32, have been charged with murder.

Kamil Malysz Acton, west London Kamil Malysz was found dead in a shared residential building in Acton on 27 January. The 34-year-old was a Polish national who had been living in west London. A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of haemorrhaging because of a stab injury. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but later released with no further action being taken. The Metropolitan Police are yet to charge anyone in connection with Mr Malysz’s death.

Nedim Bilgin Islington, north London Teenager Nedim Bilgin died after being attacked on Caledonian Road in Islington on 29 January. Speaking at the scene after the stabbing, Islington Councillor Paul Convery said the area had been blighted by tensions between gang rivalries for years. An investigation was launched by police, but nobody has been charged with the 17-year-old’s murder.

Michael Liddell Gloucester Michael Liddell, 35, was found by paramedics suffering from a stab wound at a home in Longlevens, Gloucester, on 31 January. Mr Liddell died a short time later and his 65-year-old mother, Joy, was charged with his murder. Joy Liddell had been due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on 29 July, however, Avon and Somerset Police said she died in April. An inquest date for both deaths is yet to be set.

Reece Ottaway Northampton Reece Ottaway, 23, was found dead at a social housing complex in Northampton on 1 February, following a "disturbance". A post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Ottaway, from Daventry, had died as a result of a stab wound. His family said his death "will haunt us for the rest of our lives". Five men have been charged with his murder and will face trial in September.

Kevin Byrne Kirkcaldy, Fife Kevin Byrne's body was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on 5 February. The 45-year-old, who had had his left leg amputated and used crutches, was also known locally as Kevin Forrester. Leslie Fraser appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court charged with assault and murder.

Jurijs Paramonovs Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Jurijs Paramonovs was stabbed inside his home in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 3 February. The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched by Cambridgeshire police. Olegs Titovs, 49, pleaded not guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to murdering Mr Paramonovs and was told a trial would start on 8 July.

Lejean Richards Battersea, south London Lejean Richards became the third teenager to be stabbed to death in London in 2019 when he was attacked near his home in Battersea. In a tribute, Mr Richards' mother said her 19-year-old son was “turning his life around”. Roy Reyes-Nieves and Roger Reyes-Nieves have both been charged with Mr Richards' murder and will stand trial at the Old Bailey on 12 August.

Aliny Mendes Ewell, Surrey Mum-of-four Aliny Mendes had been picking up her children from school when she was attacked and stabbed in a street in Ewell, Surrey, on 8 February. A JustGiving page raised more than £58,000 for her family and to repatriate the 39-year-old’s body back to her native Brazil. Her estranged husband, Ricardo Godinho, 41, has admitted manslaughter but denied murdering Ms Mendes. He will stand trial at Guildford Crown Court on 17 June.

Dennis Anderson East Dulwich, south London Dennis Anderson was attacked in a street in Dulwich, south London, reportedly after a row about cigarettes in an off-licence. The 39-year-old, who was a painter and decorator, was stabbed in the neck outside the Food and Wine shop on Lordship Lane. Jahmal Michael Riley was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. The 24-year-old will stand trial at the Old Bailey on 5 August.

Wesley Adyinka Maidstone, Kent Wesley Adyinka died after being stabbed in the heart near his home in Maidstone on 10 February. The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His partner Amanda Francis was also injured but survived the attack. Four people have been charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

Carl Hopkins Colchester, Essex Carl Hopkins, 49, was stabbed in his lung near Colchester’s Castle Park on 11 February. A friend described in a newspaper interview how he and Mr Hopkins were both sleeping rough in Colchester at the time. Andrew Whitten reportedly said Mr Hopkins “was a loveable pain in the neck and we argued like cat and dog. But we were close and we had each other’s back. He was always there for me and I love him to bits”.

Patrick Hill Coventry, Warwickshire Paramedics were called to a shared property in Coventry and found 22-year-old Patrick Hill suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries three days later. Levi Whitmore-Wills, 18, was initially charged with wounding, but was later charged with murder after Mr Hill died. Mr Whitmore-Wills has pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial at Warwick Crown Court on 24 June.

Dorothy Bowyer Buxworth, Derbyshire Dorothy Bowyer, 77, was found dead at a house in the Derbyshire village of Buxworth on Valentine’s Day. She had been stabbed in the chest. A dog was also found dead at the property. The mother-of-three had worked at a sweets factory and was “loved by the community”, according to friends and neighbours. William Blunsdon, 25, of Buxworth, who was arrested shortly afterwards, has been charged with her murder and criminal damage.

Sidali Mohamed Birmingham Sixteen-year-old Sidali Mohamed was attacked outside Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College in Highgate, Birmingham, on 13 February. He died two days later. The teenager had fled war-torn Somalia with his family when he was a toddler. Family members said Sidali had "many ambitions and goals" and wanted to be an accountant. His college principal described him as "a wonderful young man". A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

Abdul Deghayes Brighton Abdul Deghayes was found stabbed in a car in Brighton after a crash on 16 February. He died from his injuries the following day. He was the brother of two British teenagers killed while fighting for Islamist militants in Syria. Another brother, Amer, is believed to be still alive in Syria. His uncle, Omar Deghayes, was detained at Guantanamo Bay for almost six years. Daniel MacLeod, 36, will stand trial at Hove Crown Court on 24 June to face a charge of murdering Abdul Deghayes.

Bright Akinleye Camden, London Bright Akinleye was stabbed in the leg during a row at a party near Euston railway station on 18 February. The 22-year-old staggered into a nearby luxury hotel and collapsed. He later died at the scene. Seven men and seven women were arrested on suspicion of murder. Only one person - Tashan Brewster - has been charged with Mr Akinleye’s murder. The 30-year-old is set to appear at the Old Bailey on 12 August for trial.

Abdullah Muhammad Birmingham Sixteen-year-old Abdullah Muhammad was stabbed in the back and chest in a Birmingham park on 20 February. He was the second teenager to be stabbed to death in the city in a week. Abdullah had been studying to memorise the Koran at the Green Lane Mosque. His teachers said he was “a young man with ambition and potential". Three people - Demille Innis, Amari Robinson, also known as Amari Tullock, and a 17-year-old boy - have all been charged with murder and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court for a trial on 27 August.

Alasdair Forsyth Edinburgh Alasdair Forsyth was discovered with serious injuries at an address in Clearburn Road, Prestonfield, Edinburgh, on 21 February. The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service. Three males - aged 15, 16 and 19 - have been charged in connection with the death and were remanded in custody following a court appearance in February.

Glendon Spence Brixton, south London Glendon Spence, 23, died after being attacked at the Marcus Lipton Youth Centre in Brixton on 21 February. The Metropolitan Police said a fight had started outside the youth centre and Mr Spence had run inside, where he was stabbed. A football training session for children was taking place in the centre at the time. Two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with Mr Spence’s murder and will stand trial at the Old Bailey on 12 August.

Courtney Valentine-Brown Southend, Essex Courtney Valentine-Brown died after being stabbed in the leg in Southend just before midnight on 21 February. The 36-year-old was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries. His family said he was "ambitious, cheeky and extremely creative with his whole future ahead of him". Three men and a woman have been charged with Mr Valentine-Brown's murder.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck Wood Green, north London Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died after he was stabbed by a gang riding bikes in Wood Green, north London. The 19-year-old was chased into a hair salon and attacked by men armed with a firearm, knives and a samurai sword. A second man was shot but survived. Detectives said the attack would have been witnessed by several people, including children. Tyrell Graham, 18, and Sheareem Cookhorn, 20, have been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Philip McMillan Holytown, North Lanarkshire Philip McMillan, 26, died in Wishaw General Hospital, in North Lanarkshire, after being stabbed during a fight in a street in Holytown on 22 February. Mr McMillan, who was a Rangers fan, had a son. Three men, in their 20s, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Phillip Rooney Leigh, Greater Manchester Father-of-two, Phillip Rooney, 32, was found dead at a house in Leigh, Greater Manchester, after being stabbed in the stomach. His family said he was "witty, caring and had a heart of gold". Stephen Brocklehurst, 48, will stand trial at Manchester Crown Court after being charged with Mr Rooney’s murder.

Gary Cunningham Harborne, Birmingham Gary Cunningham became the third person in ten days to die from a stabbing in Birmingham. The 29-year-old was attacked at a flat in Harborne on 23 February and died at the scene. Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow was arrested and charged with Mr Cunningham’s murder. The 26-year-old will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 22 July for trial.

Connor Brown Sunderland Teenager Connor Brown died in hospital after being attacked behind The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of 24 February. The 18-year-old was a student at the local Farringdon Community Sports College. England footballer and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who went to the same school as Mr Brown, was among those who expressed their sympathy to his family. Ally Gordon, 19, and Leighton Barrass, 20, were charged with Mr Brown’s murder and remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court for a trial on 1 July.

David Lopez-Fernandez Tower Hamlets, London Spanish national David Lopez-Fernandez was found stabbed at an address in Stepney, east London. Police and paramedics treated the 38-year-old at the scene, however, he later died from his injuries. Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia, 36, was charged with Mr Lopez-Fernandez’s murder and will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on 19 August.

Hazrat Umar Birmingham Hazrat Umar became the third teenager within 12 days to be stabbed to death in Birmingham. The 18-year-old, who was a student at the South and City College in Birmingham, suffered fatal stab injuries in Bordesley Green. Mr Umar was studying electrical engineering. His family and friends said they could not understand why he was targeted. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court on 10 June.

Jodi Miller Leeds, West Yorkshire Jodi Miller was found suffering from serious injuries inside a home in Harehills, Leeds, on 25 February. The 21-year-old was taken to hospital but died a short time later. It is believed she had been stabbed. Karar Ali Karar, 29, has been charged with Ms Miller’s murder and is set to appear at Leeds Crown Court for a trial on 12 August.

Che Morrison Ilford, east London Che Morrison was stabbed to death outside Ilford railway station in east London on 26 February. His family described the 20-year-old as "very ambitious" and said he "had many aspirations for his future". Mr Morrison had studied at Havering College of Further and Higher Education. Florent Okende, 20, is due to stand trial over Mr Morrison’s murder, at the Old Bailey on 15 July.

St John Lewis Bramley, Leeds St John Lewis died after being attacked in Broadlea Terrace in Bramley, Leeds, on 26 February. Mr Lewis worked as a chef at a pizza restaurant in the city. His father, Alfie Lewis said he was a “gentleman who was very keen to help people. He wouldn’t hurt a fly". Dean Dagless, 48, of Broadlea Terrace, is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 8 July to face charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Peter Flux Paignton Emergency services were called to an address in Paignton, Devon, on 27 February where 74-year-old Peter Flux was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem revealed that Mr Flux - who was an artist - died from a stab wound to the neck. Faye Burford, 40, was charged with Mr Flux’s murder and remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 12 August for a trial.

Lance Martin Normanton, Derby Lance Martin, 24, was found with life-threatening injuries in Normanton on 28 February, and died in hospital. A friend paid tribute to him, saying he was a "gentle giant at heart" who "loved his little boy". Mr Martin's death had shaken everyone he knew, she added. Three people have been charged with murder and one with manslaughter. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Jodie Chesney Havering, London Jodie Chesney was attacked while playing music in a park with friends in Harold Hill, Havering, on 1 March. The 17-year-old died after being stabbed in the back. Former classmates described her as a "bundle of joy and such a good person" and said she was "so beautiful - inside and out". Jodie, who was a girl scout – was said to be a “wonderful student “ by the Principal at Havering College. Manuel Petrovic, 20, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 18, and a 16-year-old boy have all been charged with Jodie’s murder and are set to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 2 September.

Yousef Makki Hale Barns, Greater Manchester Yousef Makki, from Burnage, died after being attacked in Gorse Bank Road, near Altrincham on 2 March. The Manchester Grammar School student had been stabbed in the street. Yousef's parents described him as a "loving and caring son and brother", and said he had phoned hours before his death to say he would be home for tea. Two 17-year-old boys - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were charged in connection with Yousef’s death. The pair are set to stand trial at Manchester Crown Court on 18 June.

Elize Stevens Hendon, north-west London Mother-of-three Elize Stevens was stabbed to death at a house in Hendon, north-west London on 2 March. The 50-year-old worked as a welfare officer for the S&P Sephardi Community. A spokesman said she had impressed everyone with her "friendly nature, warmth and dedication to the job". Ian Levy, 54, was charged with Ms Stevens’ murder and is set to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 5 August.

David Martinez-Valencia Leyton, east London Spanish national David Martinez-Valencia,26, was stabbed in the chest, legs and back inside a flat in Leyton, east London, on 6 March. The police said his death "is not believed to be gang-related". Carlos Rueda Velez, 18, has been charged with Mr Martinez’s murder and is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 19 August.

Luciano Dos Santos Oxford Luciano Dos Santos was struck by a vehicle in Oxford and stabbed several times. The 22-year-old victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he later died on 6 March. His mother, Carla Dos Santos, said he was "a sweet, loving and strong-willed young man". Four men have been charged in connection with Mr Dos Santos’ death and are set to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 2 September for trial.

Mohamed Elmi Central London Mohamed Elmi was one of two men stabbed in linked attacks in central London on Sunday 3 March. The 37-year-old was found with stab wounds early in the morning in Soho. Hours later, police were called to another incident in Camden, in which a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed. The teenager survived the attack but Mr Elmi died three days later. Joe Gynane, 32, will stand trial at the Old Bailey on 1 July to face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assaulting emergency service workers.

Ayub Hassan West London Ayub Hassan, 17, was stabbed three times in the chest in Lanfrey Place, West Kensington, on 7 March. The teenager, who was a student at Hammersmith College, had dreamed of becoming a barrister, a relative said. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and will appear for a trial at the Old Bailey on 19 August.

Rachel Evans St Helens, Merseyside Mother-of-five Rachel Evans, 46, was stabbed multiple times at a house in Hignett Avenue, St Helens, on 11 March. Carl Harrison, 46, has pleaded guilty to murder. He is due to be sentenced on 14 June.

Reece Leeman East Belfast Reece Leeman was stabbed following an argument at a house in Sydenham, East Belfast. The 21-year-old staggered into the street where he was found collapsed. He later died in hospital. A 28-year-old man has been charged with Mr Leeman’s murder.

Nathaniel Armstrong Fulham, south-west London Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, was stabbed to death in the early hours of the morning on 16 March in Fulham, west London. Mr Armstrong's cousin Alex Beresford, Good Morning Britain's weatherman, said the victim was a "bright young man". Lovel Bailey, 29, was arrested at Gatwick Airport on 2 April and charged with Mr Armstrong’s murder. He is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 18 November.

Kumarathas Rajasingam Wymondham, Norfolk Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was stabbed to death at his home in Wymondham, Norfolk. His wife, Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, has been charged with his murder and is set to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on 19 August. Norfolk Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder.

Debbie Twist Leigh, Greater Manchester Mother-of-three Debbie Twist was stabbed to death at her home in Leigh, Manchester, on 17 March. Greater Manchester Police said the stabbing of the 47-year-old was being treated as an “isolated” incident. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed.

Alison McKenzie Middlesbrough The body of Alison McKenzie, 55, was found inside a flat in the Berwick Hills area of Middlesbrough on 20 March. Her son, Ian McKenzie, 34, was charged with murder and has been remanded to appear at Teesside Crown Court.

Abdirashid Mohamoud Isleworth, London On the evening of 22 March, teenager Abdirashid Mohamoud had been in Syon Park, Isleworth, when he was chased to a block of flats by a group of men. The 17-year-old from Brentford was stabbed several times and died at the scene. A relative said Abdirashid had dreamed of becoming an engineer. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed. A 23-year-old was also arrested and released under investigation.

Jonathan Roper Wells, Somerset Jonathan Roper, from Glastonbury, was stabbed on the afternoon of 23 March. The 34-year-old died at the scene in Wells, Somerset. He was described as a "devoted family man", who would be much missed. Seven men and three women were arrested in connection with Mr Roper’s death.

Ravi Katharkamar Pinner, north-west London Ravi Katharkamar, 54, was stabbed in the chest as he went to open his newsagents in Pinner, north-west London, on a Sunday morning. Alex Gunn, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, robbery, possession of a bladed article, and theft of a motor vehicle. Mr Gunn is due to appear at the Old Bailey on a date to be set.

Richard Astin Huddersfield, West Yorkshire Richard Astin, 42, died from his injuries after being stabbed on a road outside the nearby Highgate pub in Oakes, Huddersfield. Shaun Waterhouse, 39, has been charged with Mr Astin’s murder and is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on 23 July.

Barbara Heywood Bolton, Greater Manchester The 80-year-old great-grandmother was fatally stabbed at her home in Bolton on 27 March. A family statement described Mrs Heywood as a “generous, kind-hearted lady who loved life". An 88-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later detained under the Mental Health Act.

Zahir Visiter West London Zahir Visiter, a Chechen refugee, was stabbed in St John’s Wood, London, on the evening of 28 March. The 25-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. It is thought that those involved fled in the direction of the London Central Mosque, near Regent’s Park, which was put in lockdown while it was searched by armed police. Three people were arrested by police at an address in Whitechapel, east London. Subsequently, Kamal Hussain, 21, and Yosif Ahmed, 18, were both charged with murder.

Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud Toxteth, Liverpool Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, from Toxteth, Liverpool, was stabbed in the neck in broad daylight on 28 March. The 29-year-old was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. A 28-year-old man, also from Toxteth, was arrested and has been detained under the Mental Health Act, Merseyside Police have said.

Gavin Garraway South London Father-of-three Gavin Garraway was attacked in his car while he was driving near Clapham Common tube station. The 40-year-old was stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene outside The Belle Vue pub. Zion Chiata,18, has been charged with Mr Garraway’s murder and is set to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 14 October.

Leneto Kellengbeck Solihull, West Midlands Father-of-one Leneto Kellengbeck was stabbed near his home in Solihull, on 29 March. The 24-year-old’s mother Jasmine described her son as "kind and thoughtful". Mr Kellengbeck was a keen boxer. Demus Marcus, 24, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on 19 April.

Damian Banks Durham Damian Banks was found unconscious and with stab wounds to his chest at a property in Durham on 30 March. The 34-year-old was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but died. His brother Vincent Bell, 35, was arrested and charged with Mr Banks’ murder and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court.

Paul Taylor Jarrow, Tyne and Wear Paul Taylor, 45, from Hebburn, South Tyneside, was pronounced dead by emergency services after he was found at a house in Jarrow. Nicola Lee, 44, was charged with his murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Calvin Bungisa Camden, north London Calvin Bungisa was chased and repeatedly stabbed in Gospel Oak, Camden, in what was described by the Met as a “brutal and merciless attack”. The 22-year-old former Haverstock School pupil was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics. No one has been charged or arrested in connection with Mr Bungisa’s death.

Jordan O'Brien Gainsborough, Lincolnshire Jordan O'Brien, 25, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries at a house in Gainsborough on 27 March. Doctors tried to save the father-of-two by amputating a leg but he later died of his injuries on 2 April. Kieron Walker, 22, was charged with Mr O’Brien’s murder and has pleaded not guilty.

John Carroll Selly Oak, Birmingham John Carroll, 52, died on 2 April after being stabbed at a house in Selly Oak, Birmingham. His 53-year-old wife, Deborah Carroll, was arrested and subsequently charged with Mr Carroll’s murder. She has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court.

Tyrelle Burke Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester Tyrelle Burke died in hospital after being stabbed in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, on 5 April. In a statement paying tribute to the 20-year-old, his family said he was a “funny, caring son, who always had time for his family”. A 17-year-old boy was charged with Mr Burke’s murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Court.

Alexandru Constantinescu Dunkirk, Kent Alexandru Constantinescu died at a caravan park in Dunkirk near Canterbury after being stabbed in the heart. His family, who live in Romania, described him as a music lover and a “beautiful son". Dumitru Palazu, 48, has been charged with the 30-year-old's murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Odessa Carey Ashington, Northumberland Odessa Carey was found injured inside her home in Ashington, on 8 April. The 73-year-old's daughter, also called Odessa Carey, was arrested after being found a few miles away in the village of Guide Post. Ms Carey, 35, was charged with her mother’s murder and is due to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on 2 October.

Noore Bashir Salad Newham, east London Noore Bashir Salad was shot and stabbed in Newham, east London, on 8 April. Police believe the 22-year-old was attacked by three men. The post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as a stab wound to the leg.

Yet to be named Dalry, Ayrshire Police Scotland launched a murder investigation on 13 April after a 25-year-old man was found dead in Dalry, Ayrshire. A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Steven Brown Stoke Newington, north London Steven Brown, 47, was stabbed in the heart outside a builder’s merchants in north London. The father-of-five had recently been reunited with relatives from the United States, his family said. Eleven people have been arrested by the police but there have been no charges yet.

Anthony Ferns Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire Anthony Ferns was stabbed in the neck in his car in Glasgow. Police believe he had been approached by a man who spoke to him through the driver’s window before the attack. The 33-year-old tiler managed to drive to his home where he collapsed and died in front of his mother and friends. His was the second killing in the city in the space of 24 hours.

Simon Jones Derby Simon Jones died in hospital after being stabbed near Chaddesden Park, Derby, on the evening of 20 April. The 57-year-old, who lived in Belper, was described as a “true gentleman” by his family. A number of people have been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Jones’ death.

Joe O'Brien Failsworth, Greater Manchester Barrister’s clerk Joe O’Brien, 24, was stabbed during a brawl outside a pub in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, at about 3am on Easter Sunday. “His friends, his family and Manchester United were his life,” said his mother Roz McDonald. She said her son loved his job at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester. A 21-year-old man was treated at hospital for stab wounds but has recovered. Momodou Jallow, 21, has been charged with murder.

Saima Riaz Rochdale, Greater Manchester Saima Riaz, who was a nurse, was found stabbed to death at her home in Rochdale. Her family said she was “an amazing mother to three wonderful children” and was “dedicated to helping others". Mohammed Abid Choudhry, 36, has been charged with murder.

Katheeskaran Thavarasa Hitchin, Hertfordshire Twenty-five-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa – better known as Karan – was found seriously injured in a flat in Hitchin on 23 April. He was pronounced dead at the scene having “suffered knife wounds”, according to Hertfordshire Police. Eswaran Sinnathurai, 24, has been charged with Mr Thavarasa’s murder.

Sammy-Lee Lodwig Swansea, South Wales Sammy-Lee Lodwig was killed at a house in Swansea on 23 April. Following her death, the 22-year-old's sister Miakala paid tribute to her, saying she would "always remain in my heart". Jason Farrell, of Swansea, has been remanded in custody after being charged with Ms Lodwig’s murder. The 49-year-old will appear at Swansea Crown Court on 14 October for a trial.

Meshach Williams Harlesden, west London Meshach Williams was fatally stabbed on High Street, Harlesden by a gang who used two cars to block traffic on 24 April. The 21-year-old was attacked and fled into a betting shop to seek help, but later died in hospital. Dominic Calder, 19, has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Jordan Moazami Birmingham Teenager Jordan Moazami was stabbed to death in a street in Harborne, Birmingham, on 24 April. The 18-year-old, from Quinton, was described as "an excellent young man" and role model by his former youth football club. Moshood Giwa, 19, has been charged with Mr Moazami’s murder as well as a public order offence in connection with the teenager’s death. Hamed Hussein, 18, of no fixed address, is also charged with Mr Moazami’s murder.

Meuric Roberts Luton, Bedfordshire A murder inquiry was launched by Bedfordshire Police after grandfather Meuric Roberts was found dead inside his flat on 24 April. His family said Mr Roberts, 51, will be "missed every day". Simon Lewis, 39, of Chapel Street, Luton, has been charged with Mr Roberts’ murder and remanded in custody.

Joshua White Hackney, east London Joshua White died from injuries after being stabbed in Homerton, Hackney, on 26 April. A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been charged with Mr White's murder.

Niall Magee Crumlin, County Antrim Niall Magee was stabbed at a house in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin, County Antrim. The following day the 21-year-old died from his injuries in hospital and a murder investigation was launched by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Michael McManus, of Cairn Walk, Crumlin, was charged with Mr Magee’s murder – a charge which he denied at Limavady Magistrates' Court on 1 May.

Tashaun Aird Hackney, east London Teenager Tashaun Aird died in Hackney after being stabbed in the street on 1 May. The 15-year-old's death came on the day the Met Police announced a drop in homicides in the latest financial year compared to figures from 2017-18. Commissioner Cressida Dick said the teenager’s death was “truly, truly terrible”. Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, has been charged with murder. A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested.

Alex Davies Parbold Hill, Lancashire Alex Davies, 18, was reported missing from his home in Skelmersdale on April 30. His body was found in woodland the next day in Parbold, Lancashire. He had been stabbed and suffocated. Mr Davies worked in a shop. His boss said he was “an energetic, kind and helpful lad, who loved working with customers". A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and will stand trial in October.

Michael Dale Haslingden, Lancashire Michael Dale died from a stab wound to the chest. The 46-year-old was found inside a property on Charles Lane, Haslingden, on 2 May and died in the early hours of the morning. Mr Dale ran a tattoo shop in the town and was said by a niece to have prided himself on being “a punk for life”. Shahid Hussain, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder.

Ellie Gould Calne, WIltshire Year 12 pupil Ellie Gould died after being stabbed at a house in Calne, Wiltshire, on 3 May. Hardenhuish School head teacher, Lisa Percy, paid tribute to the 17-year-old, saying “the students, staff and parents have found comfort in being together and paying their respects". A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with her murder and is due to stand trial in October.

Hamze Ibrahim Ismail Manchester Hamze Ibrahim Ismail, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in the street. His father said the "mindless act of violence" had "broken" his family. Mohamed Khashkhush, 24, has been charged with murder.

McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards Southwark, south London McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, was stabbed to death after being chased down a street in south-east London. Paramedics treated him at the scene but he died just over an hour later in a south London hospital. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 33-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Daniel Pitham Bedworth, Warwickshire Daniel Pitham, 33, was found dead by police officers after they forced their way into a house in Bedworth. His family paid tribute to him saying: "Danny was a very out outgoing young man who loved to party with his friends, travel, and keep fit". Scott Warner, 35, and John Allison, 33, have been charged with his murder.

Murdoch Brown Colchester, Essex Murdoch Brown, 31, was stabbed to death at an address in Colchester. In a statement his family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and a "devoted father to his children". A second man was hurt but not seriously injured.

Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed Slough, Berkshire Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, 24, was stabbed in the chest in a Tesco car park in Slough. A 21-year-old witness said he was in the car park when he "heard shouting" and saw "lots of blood on the floor". Mr Mohammed was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead. Aqib Pervaiz, 26, has been charged with murder.

Thomas Abraham Gloucester, Gloucestershire Thomas Abraham, 48, was found with stab wounds at an address in Gloucester, by police and paramedics who had been called to a disturbance. Despite strenuous efforts to save him, he died at the scene. Tobias Hayley, 51, has been charged with murder.

John Lewis Middlesbrough John Lewis, 32, was found stabbed at an address in Middlesbrough. He died later in hospital. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Back to top

About these figures

Information supplied by police forces in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Figures are correct at time of publication but may change as investigations progress and charges are brought or dropped.