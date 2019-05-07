Image copyright EPA Image caption The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall met Chancellor Angela Merkel

Whatever the outcome of the Brexit process, the bonds between the UK and Germany "will, and must endure", the Prince of Wales is expected to say in a speech in Berlin later.

Speaking at the British Ambassador's residence, the prince will describe Germany as the UK's "natural partner".

He will also recognise that with Brexit still at an impasse, relations between the two countries are "in transition".

The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun a four-day tour of Germany.

On Tuesday, the couple met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. They are also due to visit Leipzig and Munich later in the trip.

Speaking at an event marking the Queen's Birthday Party, Prince Charles will praise the strength of the UK-German relationship.

"Today, we are so much more than simply neighbours: we are friends and natural partners, bound together by our common experience, mutual interests and shared values, and deeply invested in each other's futures," he will say.

"Whatever is negotiated and agreed between governments and institutions, it is more clear to me than it has ever been, that the bonds between us will, and must, endure."

The prince will continue: "Our countries and our people have been through so much together.

"As we look towards the future, I can only hope that we can also pledge to redouble our commitment to each other and to the ties between us.

"In so doing, we can ensure that our continent will never again see the division and conflict of the past; that together, we will continue to be an indispensable force for good in our world; and that the friendships and partnerships that bind us together will continue to create opportunity for us all."

The UK was due to leave the EU on 29 March, but as no deal was agreed by Parliament, the EU extended the deadline to 31 October.