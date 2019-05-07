Image copyright PA Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son was born on Monday

The Duke of Cambridge has welcomed his brother to "the sleep deprivation society that is parenting" after the birth of the Duke of Sussex's son.

Prince William said he was "absolutely thrilled" for Prince Harry and Meghan, whose child was born at 05:26 BST on Monday.

The father-of-three added he looked forward to seeing the new parents "when things have quietened down".

The Prince of Wales said he was also "delighted" by the birth.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were congratulated and given presents during a four-day trip to Germany.

Prince William said he hopes to meet his nephew in the next few days

Shortly after he arrived in Berlin, he said: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

Before a private meeting with the prince, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented him with a teddy bear wearing blue clothes, and said: "First of all, let me congratulate you."

Prince William was at an event at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London, with the Duchess of Cambridge.

He said: "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting,"

"I wish him all the best and I hope in the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that," he added.

Prince Charles was congratulated by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

The Duchess of Cambridge said: "We're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be... these next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

She added: "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air."

Harry and Meghan's son, who has not been named yet, is seventh in line to the throne, behind the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and his children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and Prince Harry.

He is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild.

Camilla was handed presents to take back to the UK from German wellwishers

As the Duchess of Cornwall visited a clinic for victims of domestic violence, staff members gave her a onesie with German art on it and a balloon with the words "It's a boy".

The duchess said: "As soon as we return I will deliver it to them, direct from Germany."