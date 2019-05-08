Image copyright Calgary Police Image caption Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson were reported missing three weeks ago

A British man has been charged with the murder of a woman and her one-year-old daughter in Canada.

Robert Leeming, 34, faces two counts of second-degree murder over the deaths of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson.

Their bodies were discovered in woodland west of Calgary on Monday.

The pair were last seen alive in the Cranston area of the city on the evening of 16 April and were reported missing three weeks ago.

Leeming appeared in court via videolink on Tuesday. He is due to appear in court again on 14 May, Calgary police said.

Investigations into how Ms Lovett and her daughter died are continuing, the force added.

Image copyright Global News Image caption Robert Leeming following his initial arrest

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ms Lovett's family said their lives had been "devastated and our hearts are heavy".

Leeming is believed to be from Stoke-on-Trent and has lived in Canada for six years.