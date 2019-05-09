If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

UK flood planners 'must prepare for worst'

There are stark warnings about the effects of climate change, with suggestions entire communities could be forced to move because of the risk of floods. Launching a consultation on its strategy, Environment Agency chairman Emma Howard Boyd says that with global temperatures set to rise between 2C and 4C by 2100, some £1bn a year might need to be spent on flood management.

"We can't win a war against water by building away climate change with infinitely high flood defences," she argues, calling for homes in at-risk areas to be adapted with raised electrics, hard flooring and flood doors. Environmental group Friends of the Earth agrees that "resilience-building" is important but says tackling the causes of climate change should be the priority.

Last year, the independent Committee on Climate Change warned up to 1.2 million homes could be at risk from coastal floods by 2080. Want to understand why UK floods are on the rise? Check out our guide. And you can brush up on your climate change background in our handy Q&A.

'Did they just say my name?'

Archie Harrisons across the UK are expressing surprise at having a new royal namesake. According to his mum, one six-year-old who arrived home from school in Worcester to hear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement on TV asked: "Have they just said my name?" Another Archie, a 20-year-old engineering geologist, tells the BBC he "thought it was sort of a joke" when the news alert pinged on his phone. Meanwhile, one wag tweeted: "Our dog is literally called Archie Harrison."

UK's answer to Tutankhamun?

For those who prefer their royal announcements with a little more history, there is news from the burial site of a 6th Century prince found between a pub and an Aldi supermarket near Southend. Golden foil crosses, decorative glass beakers and a flagon were among 40 artefacts excavated alongside human remains from the 5ft (1.5m) deep chamber, unearthed in 2003 during road-widening in Prittlewell, Essex. Archaeologists say the 13ft (4m)-square site is "our equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb". They reckon Seaxa, a brother of Anglo-Saxon king Saebert, was the most likely occupant.

Unlikely tasks heads do besides running schools

By Judith Burns, education reporter, BBC News

They're the most senior person on the staff and usually the best paid but head teachers increasingly find themselves doing tasks you wouldn't necessarily associate with the role.

"I've done the tiling round the sink and, with my dad, we've replaced the cupboard doors and refitted the sink and the worktop... projects that would cost thousands of pounds if we got tradesmen in," says Emily Proffitt, head of Tittensor First School, in Staffordshire.

"Me becoming an odd-job man means that we have money there to support mental health, to support children that need one-to-one support... and just keep our heads above water really."

Read the full story

What the papers say

Aaaaah! There's a collective cooing from Thursday's front pages, with all but one (the FT) admiring the latest addition to the Royal Family. "Archie the Adorable," is the Daily Mail's view of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newborn son, while the Sun plays on his full name, pronouncing him: "Archie Harry's son. The Daily Star opts for: "Cute baby gets name." The royal birth is perhaps an antidote to the gloom elsewhere on front pages, which carry news of a delay to 5G phones (the i), towns under threat from floods (the Guardian) and air pollution near schools (the Times).

Daily digest

Brexit Government was warned about ferry payouts

Pregnancy Hormone 'can reduce chances of miscarriage'

Rail Passengers losing out on delay compensation

Rich list: Ed Sheeran leapfrogs Adele

Lookahead

10:00 Day three of the inquests into the deaths of eight victims killed in the London Bridge attack on 3 June 2017.

20:00 Chelsea host Eintracht Frankfurt, while Arsenal travel to Valencia in the Europa League semi-final second legs.

On this day

1955 West Germany is formally accepted into the defence alliance Nato (the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

