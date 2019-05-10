Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The comedy quiz show had booked Change UK leader Heidi Allen

Friday night's episode of TV panel show Have I Got News For You was pulled by the BBC as it risked falling foul of its pre-European election rules.

The pre-recorded episode featured Change UK acting leader MP Heidi Allen.

But the BBC said it was "inappropriate to feature political party leaders" during an election period as it did not allow for "equal representation" of political views.

An episode of Would I Lie to You was shown on BBC One instead.

European Parliament elections are due to take place in the UK on 23 May.

On Thursday, Ms Allen - who left the Conservatives to join the recently-formed party - tweeted to say she was taking part in the programme, which regularly features politicians.

But less than half an hour before the episode was due to be broadcast, the HIGNFY Twitter account announced the cancellation.

It wrote: "Sorry everyone. The BBC have pulled tonight's edition of #HIGNFY - no, we didn't book Danny Baker. We booked Heidi Allen, a member of a party no-one knows the name of (not even the people in it), because the Euro elections, which nobody wants, may or may not be happening. Sorry."

A statement from the BBC read: "The BBC has specific editorial guidelines that apply during election periods.

"Because of this it would be inappropriate to feature political party leaders on entertainment programmes during this short election period, which does not allow for equal representation to be achieved."

The broadcaster said it would look to air the episode at a later date.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom's election rules state, among other things, that neither candidates in elections, nor representatives of those candidates, are allowed to "act as news presenters, interviewers or presenters of any type of programme during the election period".

Have I Got News For You? is made for the BBC by independent production company Hat Trick Productions.