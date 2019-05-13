If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: Any cross-party deal 'will need public vote'

The government and the Labour Party are today re-starting talks aimed at ending the deadlock over Brexit. But shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer is warning that any arrangement they come up with must be put to the public in a confirmatory referendum. Otherwise, he tells the Guardian, between 120 and 150 Labour MPs are likely to refuse to back it.

Not, of course, that the two sides have reached any deal yet. Sir Keir also says that Prime Minister Theresa May must budge on her "red lines" if this is to happen. MPs have rejected Mrs May's withdrawal agreement three times, forcing her to hold talks with Labour, in the hope of creating a cross-party consensus.

With 10 days to go before the European Parliament elections, how are the polls looking? And here's all you need to know about how the elections work.

Domestic abuse: PM vows to tackle 'abhorrent' crime

People suffering domestic abuse in England currently experience different levels of care and support depending on where they live. Theresa May is promising to make it a legal duty for all councils to provide secure homes for victims and their children. The Domestic Abuse Bill will also ban abusers from cross-examining their victims in court and set up a statutory government definition of domestic abuse which includes economic abuse and controlling and manipulative non-physical abuse.

Charities and councils support the move but question how much funding will be available.

Bafta TV Awards: Wins for Killing Eve, Ant and Dec and Benedict Cumberbatch

The BBC thriller Killing Eve had a good night at the Bafta TV Awards, taking three trophies. Meanwhile, Ant and Dec and Benedict Cumberbatch were celebrating. Find out who won what here. We've put together eight things we learned on this glitzy occasion. Plus, we have a full list of the nominees and winners and pictures of the arrivals on the red carpet.

Eurovision 2019: What the songs say

Michael Rice becomes the latest British hopeful to try their luck at Eurovision, having been chosen by viewers to represent the UK on Eurovision: You Decide. The 21-year-old from Hartlepool appeared on The X Factor in 2014 and last year won All Together Now on BBC One.

Bigger Than Us - whose writers include Sweden's hopeful John Lundvik and Laurell Barker, a co-writer of both the German and Swiss contenders - is a big ballad with a big key change and big, stirring harmonies. Time will tell if it's big enough to earn the UK its first Eurovision victory since 1997.

What the papers say

The i leads on what it calls a "collapse" in support for Theresa May, while the Times says some cabinet ministers are calling for her to discontinue talks with Labour on ending the Brexit stasis. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph leads on what it says is a doubling in five years of payments to patients over NHS errors. And the Daily Mail reports on the head of Tesco saying "internet giants" should pay a sales tax to help support "struggling" high street shops.

Daily digest

Julian Assange Sweden to announce decision on Wikileaks co-founder's rape case

Mina Mangal Outcry over killing of Afghan TV presenter and political adviser

Danny Baker Ex-BBC radio DJ gets standing ovation at first show since Twitter storm

Four things this week What's going on in the world?

Image copyright Getty Images

How sausages get Australians out to vote

Who is Penny Mordaunt?

What happened to the boy in the photo?

Lookahead

11:15 Conservative MP Ken Clarke is in Moray to visit Glenfarclas Distillery, in Banffshire, to open a cask of whisky which he filled and sealed 25 years ago, when he was chancellor.

21:40 The foreign secretary gives a speech at the Lord Mayor of London's Easter Banquet.

On this day

1981 Pope John Paul II is shot four times as he blesses the crowds in St Peter's Square in Rome.

