Tommy Robinson faces new contempt case

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tommy Robinson arrives at the Old Bailey

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson is to face fresh contempt of court proceedings.

High Court judges ordered a new case be brought against him over allegations he could have prejudiced a jury involved in a criminal trial last year.

The 36-year-old, from Luton, was jailed for 13 months in May 2018 for filming and broadcasting footage of people involved in the trial.

But that finding was quashed in August after he won an appeal.

In a brief ruling at the Old Bailey, the judges said that the full case would go ahead on 4 and 5 July.

The allegations concern a Facebook broadcast by Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, which was watched by thousands of people.

He was jailed on the day by the trial judge at Leeds Crown Court - but that was quashed by the Court of Appeal after it ruled that his case had been unfairly handled.

Mr Robinson, who is standing for election as an MEP in the European elections later this month, was released after serving two months of his sentence.

The case was referred back to the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who announced in March that there were "strong grounds" to bring new proceedings against him.

After more than six months of complex legal delays, Lady Justice Sharp said the trial for contempt - which carries a maximum sentence of two years - should go ahead.

She said reasons for the decision would be given at a later date.

Mr Robinson's supporters, who had gathered outside the Old Bailey, booed and chanted "shame on you" after it was announced.