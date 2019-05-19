Image copyright @sussexroyal / Chris Allerton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released new photos from their wedding to mark their first anniversary.

Harry and Meghan posted a compilation of 14 images, including some unseen pictures, on Instagram.

The photo montage is accompanied by the song This Little Light Of Mine, which played as they left St George's Chapel, Windsor, on their wedding day.

In the post, the couple thanked their followers for "all of the love and support from so many".

They added: "Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

Image copyright @sussexroyal / Chris Allerton Image caption Meghan is pictured in an unguarded moment with her mother Doria Ragland

The pictures include a number of black and white images taken by photographer Chris Allerton, including one in which Meghan is holding hands with her mother Doria Ragland.

A picture of the couple sharing a kiss on the steps as they left St George's Chapel - taken by Press Association photographer Danny Lawson - is also among the images shared.

Image copyright @sussexroyal / PA

In one black and white shot, Prince Harry appears to be thumbing a lift while another snap seems to have captured him in a pensive moment.

Image copyright @sussexroyal / Chris Allerton

Image copyright @sussexroyal / Chris Allerton

The Duchess of Sussex wore a white boat-neck dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy on the day.

She was walked down the aisle by Prince Charles after her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend for health reasons.

Image copyright @sussexroyal / Chris Allerton

The Sussexes have used their Instagram account to share images of private moments in their first year of marriage, including pictures of their son Archie's feet.

The birth of the couple's baby earlier this month was also announced on Instagram.

Shortly after a photocall to introduce Archie to the public, Harry and Meghan shared a more personal image on social media, showing the Queen and Prince Philip meeting their newest great-grandchild.

The moment was once again captured by photographer Chris Allerton.

Image copyright PA

What are your favourite candid or un-posed pictures from your wedding? Share your pictures and experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: