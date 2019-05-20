UK

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019: In pictures

  • 20 May 2019
Related Topics

A woodland wilderness garden with a royal touch is one of the highlights of this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The annual display of cutting-edge floral designs offered an early viewing for special guests and the media before the show opens to the general public from Tuesday to Saturday this week.

Judi Dench at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright EPA
Image caption Dame Judi Dench, whose outfit blended in beautifully, was among the famous visitors who got an early look at the horticultural sights at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Prince Louis at the duchess's Back to Nature garden at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright AFP
Image caption Prince George and Prince Louis spent an hour playing in the Back to Nature garden with their parents
A treehouse in the Back to Nature Garden at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A rustic treehouse was at the heart of the Duchess of Cambridge's garden
The Queen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright PA
Image caption The duke and duchess gave the Queen a guided tour
A model poses at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright EPA
Image caption A model blends in with a display of peonies
Chelsea Pensioners walk past a floral display at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Chelsea Pensioners walk past a floral display celebrating the children's TV show Rainbow
A visitor photographs a display by Baroness Floella Benjamin, called Floella's Future Image copyright AFP
Image caption The actress and TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin created a display called Floella's Future
Joe Perkins, landscape architect of The Facebook Garden at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright PA
Image caption The Facebook Garden: Beyond the Screen, designed by Joe Perkins, is intended to show how gardening and social media can connect people
A Chelsea Pensioner at Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Chelsea Pensioner stops to appreciate a display of roses
Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie as the Lady of the Lake in the Savills and David Huber Garden, designed by Andrew Duff Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie poses as the Lady of the Lake in the Savills and David Huber Garden, designed by Andrew Duff, which celebrates the beauty of trees, plants and grass in urban spaces
A model wears a flower crown by Dean Sharpe's Floral Studio Image copyright AFP
Image caption A model wears a flower crown by Dean Sharpe's Floral Studio
Children play in the Montessori Centenary Children's Garden Image copyright AFP
Image caption Children play in the Montessori Centenary Children's Garden, designed by Jody Lidgard
Vegetables growing under artificial light in the IKEA: Gardening Will Save The World garden at Chelsea Flower show Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Gardening Will Save The World by designer Tom Dixon and Ikea presents a vision of the future of urban farming
The Harmonious Garden of Life garden, designed by Laurelie de la Salle Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A visitor rests in the Harmonious Garden of Life, designed by Laurelie de la Salle to be calming and environmentally sustainable

All photographs subject to copyright

More on this story