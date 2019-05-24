Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump will be welcomed by the Queen on his first official state visit to the UK next month, Buckingham Palace has announced.

A ceremonial welcome will be held in the palace's garden on the first day of his three-day trip next month.

Mr Trump will also meet outgoing PM Theresa May and other royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex will not attend.

It follows the birth of her son Archie, who will be less than a month old at the time of the visit.

The Queen will be joined by the Prince of Wales and Camilla for the official welcome of Mr Trump and his wife Melania on 3 June.

It will take place in the private grounds of the palace instead of the more usual venue of Horse Guards Parade.

The move follows a number of protests against Mr Trump's last visit to the UK in 2018, which cost police an estimated £18m - of which £7.9m was reimbursed by the Home Office.

After the welcome, the Duke of Sussex will join the group for a private lunch at the palace.

In the evening, a state banquet will be held in the palace's ballroom where Mr Trump, the Queen, Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with UK public figures and prominent Americans living in Britain.

On the second day, Mr Trump and Mrs May will host a business breakfast meeting, attended by the Duke of York, at St James's Palace.

Mr Trump will then visit Downing Street for talks with Mrs May, with whom he will hold a joint press conference. It will come just days before she steps down as Conservative leader on 7 June.

In the evening, the Trumps will host a dinner at Winfield House, the residence of the US ambassador, which Charles and Camilla will attend on behalf of the Queen.

The trip is expected to culminate with Mr Trump, the Queen and Prince Charles attending the national commemorative event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

When the state visit was announced last month, Mrs May hailed it as an opportunity for the UK and US "to strengthen our already close relationship".

The White House said it would "reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship" between the two nations.

But the trip was condemned by shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, who said the president had "systematically assaulted all the shared values that unite our two countries".