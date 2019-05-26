Image copyright Reuters Image caption The collision happened off the coast of the French Riviera resort

A 29-year-old Briton died following a collision between two yachts in Cannes, in France on Saturday.

The region's maritime prefecture said the vessels, Vision and Minx, collided at around 21:00 local time (20:00 BST).

According to the statement, the man was a Minx crew member and died following a heart attack.

The maritime prefecture added that the collision happened after one yacht, Vision, sought to manoeuvre past the Minx which was anchored.

The prefecture stated that "in spite of all attempts to resuscitate" him, the man had died. He had been hauling up the anchor when the collision occurred.

The prefecture also said the remaining 17 people aboard the two vessels, which are both around 27m long, had been safely returned to shore overnight.

The statement added that the maritime police were investigating the incident, which happened on the last night of the film festival in Cannes.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Our staff are assisting the family of a British man following his death in France, and are in contact with the local authorities."