Image caption Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba carried out the London Bridge attacks

The London Bridge attackers were unlikely to have become more aggressive as a result of taking steroids before the incident, an inquest has heard.

A drugs expert said the levels found in their bodies were not "particularly high" and were "highly unlikely" to have had any behavioural effect.

Eight people were killed when Khurum Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed others.

Police then shot and killed the men.

The attack - in which 48 others were also injured - lasted less than 10 minutes.

Prof David Cowan, a pharmaceutical toxicologist, told the inquest at the Old Bailey it was "more likely than not" that the three attackers had taken DHEA, an anabolic steroid, at some point before they launched their attack.

But he rejected the suggestion they had been "juiced up" on steroids, making them more aggressive.

Evidence the attackers appeared "hyper" or "wild-eyed" did not necessarily indicate they were affected, Prof Cowan told the court.

A pre-inquest hearing in February heard the three men were all found to have had steroids in their systems when they died.

Toxicology reports previously submitted to the court said the levels were "above the acceptable physiological range" and the substance had been taken "recently prior to death… in a period ranging from several hours to days".

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The victims of the attack clockwise from top left - Chrissy Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, Sebastien Belanger, Ignacio Echeverria, Xavier Thomas, Sara Zelenak, Kirsty Boden

Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were killed in the attack.

A forensic scientist confirmed that Mr Thomas had been hit by the attackers' hired Renault van before he fell into the Thames.

Mr Thomas and his fiancee, Christine Delcros, were walking over London Bridge on their way to have cocktails in the Shard, a nearby skyscraper, when the attackers' van mounted the pavement. Ms Delcros was also seriously injured.

Dr Louissa Marsh said examination of the van and Mr Thomas's jeans provided "strong support" for the proposition they were in contact.

An examination of particles in the van showed suspected driver Zaghba, 22, was closest to the deployment of the air bag but she was unable to prove he was behind the wheel from the forensic evidence alone.

The inquests continue.