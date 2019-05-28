Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I voted Liberal Democrat" says Alastair Campbell

Tony Blair's former spin doctor says he has been expelled from the Labour Party after voting for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

Alastair Campbell, a lead campaigner for another Brexit referendum, said he was "sad and disappointed".

He said he voted Lib Dem "to try to persuade Labour to do right thing", but "always will be Labour" and appeal.

A Labour spokesman said supporting another party was "incompatible with party membership".

Mr Campbell revealed he had voted Lib Dem during the BBC's election night broadcast on Sunday.

Following his expulsion, in a series of tweets, Mr Campbell said there was "plenty of precedent of members voting for other parties/causes" and that some were now senior staff.

He claimed it also "contrasts with our era" when Mr Blair was "pressed" to withdraw the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn for voting against the party - but the then PM said no.

He also added that it was "hard not to point out difference in the way anti-Semitism cases have been handled" on the day the Equality and Human Rights Commission launched an investigation into allegation in the party.

Mr Campbell was a political journalist before coming to prominence in Whitehall as a key member of the Labour PM's staff in 1994.

He served as Mr Blair's chief press secretary until 2000 and was a controversial figure, heavily involved in policy, including over the Iraq War.

Since leaving government, he has opened up about his struggles with depression and alcoholism, and works with a number of charities.

He also campaigns for the People's Vote and is the editor of The New European magazine.