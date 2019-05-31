If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Business warns Tories over no-deal Brexit

The head of the Confederation of British Industry is warning Tory leadership hopefuls against letting the UK leave the EU without a Brexit deal. Smaller companies cannot afford the necessary preparations for leaving without a plan, Carolyn Fairbairn says in an open letter to the growing number of Conservatives bidding to be the next prime minister. It's the latest in a series of warnings from the lobby group, which has claimed some sectors face "extinction" without a close trading relationship to Brussels.

The first of the dozen candidates (so far) to enter the race, Esther McVey, believes the UK needs to "actively embrace leaving the EU without a deal", while ex-cabinet colleagues Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab want to renegotiate the terms agreed by Theresa May but would enforce the 31 October deadline either way. However, Ms Fairbairn's letter argues: "Short-term disruption and long-term damage to British competitiveness will be severe if we leave without [a deal]."

Struggling to keep track of who's in the running to get the keys to No 10? See our potted guide.

Trump announces tariffs on all Mexico goods

He might face a fight to get his promised border wall built, but Donald Trump has another tactic to fight the illegal immigration from Mexico he says is a threat to national security. The US president has announced a 5% tariff on all goods from America's southern neighbour, rising until "the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied". A Mexican diplomat says the effects will be "disastrous". Mr Trump's efforts to divert federal funds for his wall by declaring a national emergency have been frustrated in the courts, while opposition to Mr Trump's plans in Congress prompted some of the president's supporters to try building their own crowd-funded border barrier this week. They too were stopped by authorities. Get the lowdown on the wall via our seven charts.

Shamima Begum was 'groomed', says lawyer

Shamima Begum, who at 15 ran away to Syria to join Islamic State rebels, was "groomed" by the terror group, her family's lawyer has claimed. Tasnime Akunjee has written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who revoked Ms Begum's citizenship in February, claiming the family was not told she had been interviewed by police when a fellow school pupil left for Syria the previous year. Had they known, he says, the family would have been able to stop Ms Begum from following her. The Home Office hasn't commented but foreign policy think tank the Henry Jackson Society said the UK must be "very careful employing terms of victimhood to individuals who have joined terrorist organisations".

The man who might have stopped Sri Lanka's Easter bombings

By Secunder Kermani, BBC News

Lying on a hospital bed, Mohammad Razak Taslim's face contorts with pain. The left side of his body is completely paralysed, but he reaches out with his right hand, trying to clutch at his wife and brother-in-law who stand anxiously over him. His wife, Fatima, presses a handkerchief to his head. One side of his skull has caved in. It's where he was shot in the head in March. Ever since, he's been unable to speak, unable to walk.

Police believe Taslim was one of the first victims of the Sri Lankan extremist network, linked to the Islamic State group, that would go on to kill more than 250 people in a series of suicide bombings on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in April. According to officials he was shot on the orders of the ringleader of the attacks, Zahran Hashim.

Read the full story

What the papers say

There's a mixed bag on front pages, with the Mail and Mirror focusing on the number of GP surgeries to have closed over the past year - 138, according to the Mail - which the papers say have left 500,000 people without a doctor. Others zone in on comments from the EU's chief Brexit co-ordinator Michel Barnier, who reportedly claims voters' decision to leave the bloc was based on "nostalgia" for the days when the UK was a more prominent global power.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Lookahead

09:30 Voices of Liberation sound installation - a bench which plays audio of D-Day veterans talking about their experience on the battlefield to people who sit on it - to be unveiled at Portsmouth Naval Memorial.

19:00 Liberal Democrats hold their first leadership hustings in Islington, north London, with participants expected to include deputy leader Jo Swinson and Sir Ed Davey.

On this day

1998 Geri Halliwell (now Horner) - aka Ginger Spice - leaves the Spice Girls, citing "differences between us" and amid reports of a power struggle with "Scary" Melanie Brown.

