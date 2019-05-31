Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some fans have had to take to the road to get to Madrid

There could be a record-breaking number of flights using British skies on one day as English football fans fly to Madrid for the Champions League final.

Around 9,000 flights are predicted on Friday, which would exceed the previous record of 8,854 set on 25 May 2018.

Air traffic controller Nats said there would be a surge in chartered flights and private jets ahead of Saturday's clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Fans have been posting on social media as they begin their journeys to Madrid.

With flights to the Spanish capital at a premium, many have had to go via other countries to reach their final destination.

Nats has predicted an extra 800 flights will take off over the weekend, but that could increase as some private jets may not have registered their flight plans yet.

That number is on top of the 8,000 flights it would handle on a typical day at this time of year.

It says more than half of the extra charter flights will be to and from Liverpool Airport.

Conservative MP - and Tottenham fan - Tracey Crouch is among the thousands of fans heading to Madrid.

A Nats spokeswoman said: "Looking after those extra flights on top of what is already the busiest time of year is a huge undertaking, so together with the airports and airlines, we'll be doing everything we can to get people to the game on time and home again, safely.

"There is no doubt this is going to be a challenging weekend, with limited capacity on the ground at some airports and in the air making delays possible."

Last Friday 24 May had been forecast to be the busiest to date - with a bank holiday, school half-term, the Monaco Grand Prix, and Cannes Film Festival contributing to a spike - but it fell just shy of the record with 8,742 flights taking place.

Nats said there was "a good chance" the record would be broken this time, adding that it would be able to confirm the figure by Monday.