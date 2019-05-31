Image copyright PA

Donald Trump has said Boris Johnson would be an "excellent" choice for the Conservative Party leadership.

In an interview with the Sun ahead of his visit to the UK, Mr Trump said: "I think Boris would do a very good job."

The US president said other candidates had sought his endorsement, adding: "I could help anybody."

It comes as Home Secretary Sajid Javid is the latest contender to say he is prepared to leave the EU with no deal.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Javid ruled out holding another referendum, an early general election or revoking Article 50 to end the Brexit process.

'Very talented person'

As the UK braces for Mr Trump's visit with a multi-million-pound security operation, Mr Trump said he had been paying close attention to the Tory leadership contest, which will decide the UK's next prime minister.

He said: "I actually have studied it very hard. I know the different players. But I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent. I like him. I have always liked him.

"I don't know that he is going to be chosen but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person."

The US president declined to reveal names, but said that "other people" have asked him for endorsements and added: "I could help anybody if I endorse them."

Mr Trump said he also looked favourably on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, telling the Sun: "Yup, I like him."

But he said Environment Secretary Michael Gove had been wrong to apparently criticise him over Iran.

Mr Gove had said in an interview that "sabre ratting of the kind that some have advocated is not the way forward".

Both the UK and the US would benefit from pressure on the Middle Eastern nation, Mr Trump said, "so he should be all for that".

Who will replace Theresa May?

The winner of the contest to lead the Conservative Party will become the next prime minister.

Having previously said he was "surprised how badly" Brexit negotiations went, Mr Trump told the Sun that the UK "allowed the European Union to have all the cards".

"It is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage," he said.

He said the negotiators failed to put pressure on the EU, adding: "They didn't give the European Union anything to lose."