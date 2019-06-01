Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The home secretary said "No, no, no" to a second referendum, a general election and revoking Article 50

Tory leadership hopeful Sajid Javid has ruled out a second referendum, a general election and revoking Article 50 if he becomes the next PM.

Writing in Saturday's Daily Mail, the home secretary said another vote "would be disastrous for trust in politics".

He said he planned to negotiate an amendment to the Irish backstop "directly with Ireland" to get a deal that could pass through Parliament.

And he also said the UK "must prepare fully" for a no-deal Brexit.

In his article, he said after Tory defeats in local and European elections "the British people's frustration and the need to make good on the referendum have never been greater".

He invoked Margaret Thatcher's 1990 parliamentary speech on Europe, by saying "No, no, no" to a second referendum, a general election and revoking Article 50.

"Never in this country's history have we asked people to go to the polls a second time without implementing their verdict from the first," Mr Javid said.

What is Sajid Javid's five point plan?

Rule out a second referendum, an early general election or revoking Article 50

Prepare fully for a no-deal Brexit

Find a deal that can be approved by Parliament

Work with Ireland to amend the Irish backstop to include a time limit or exit clause

Either get a revised deal through Parliament or - "with great regret" leave without one on 31 October

Mr Javid's candidacy for the Conservative Party leadership comes after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she will resign as leader on 7 June.

The party said it hoped a new leader could be in place by the end of July.

On Saturday US president Donald Trump, who will arrive for a state visit to the UK on Monday, said Mr Johnson would be an "excellent" choice for the Conservative Party leadership.

Who will replace Theresa May?

The winner of the contest to lead the Conservative Party will become the next prime minister.