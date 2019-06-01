Image caption Blue skies in Hastings, East Sussex

Parts of the UK will experience the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to hit 29C in the south-east of England.

So far this year, the joint warmest days were 19 April and 15 May, which both saw highs of 25.8C, according to the Met Office.

The UK also experienced its hottest Easter Monday on record, as temperatures reached 25C in places.

However, central and northern parts of the UK will be much cooler.

The average temperature in northern England is predicted to be around 18C - still higher than the average temperature for June of 17C - but there may be cloudy skies and patchy rain.

Image caption Cockfield in Suffolk is set to see the temperature soar

A Met Office spokesman said: "The heat is going to be limited to south and east really, some parts of England and Wales, but with the main emphasis on the south-east corner and East Anglia.

"There will be some medium and high-level cloud around. It will make the sunshine a bit hazy at times so not necessarily wall-to-wall blue skies, it'll be feeling quite humid as well."

Maximum temperatures are expected to be reached this afternoon, likely around the London area.

Sunday is set to be a much breezier day, with showery rain spreading from west to east across the country, but the South East and East Anglia are predicted to remain mostly dry and very warm.

Image caption Londoners make the most of the weather in Regent's Park