A set of stamps commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings has been unveiled by Royal Mail.

The 11 stamps feature photos of troops from Britain, the US and Canada, landing on beaches in Normandy, France.

British paratroopers synchronising watches and commandos wading ashore on Juno beach are pictured.

Royal Mail said it consulted with the Spirit of Normandy Trust and Imperial War Museums on the stamps, which will be on sale from 6 June.

Six of the stamps show allied forces in the assault on Utah, Sword, Gold, Juno and Omaha beaches in northern France on 6 June 1944.

The others include images of HMS Warspite shelling in support of the landings, British troops advancing inland, and an American light bomber providing air back-up.

Richard Palusinski, chairman of the Spirit of Normandy Trust, said: "D-Day was one of the most significant events of the 20th century and had a massive impact on world history.

"It is fitting that those who participated in securing the freedom we now enjoy should be remembered by the issue of these excellent special stamps."

Royal Mail's Philip Parker said: "Seventy-five years on, as these events pass from memory into history, our new stamps pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all those who took part."

Last December Royal Mail had to apologise and withdraw a stamp designed for the series.

An image of the stamp revealed in a social media preview showed US troops landing in what was Dutch New Guinea, nearly 8,500 miles from France.