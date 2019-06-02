Image copyright PA Image caption There was no Glastonbury Festival in 2018

A band criticised for calling on members of the Conservative Party to be killed have had their Glastonbury Festival booking cancelled.

Killdren were invited to appear at Glastonbury's Shangri-Hell International TV stage on 28 June.

One of their songs is called Kill Tory Scum - which the Jo Cox Foundation said has "completely abhorrent" language.

In a statement, Shangri-La said it was "incredibly saddened" at the attention the Killdren booking received.

It added: "We in no way condone violence and will not allow this matter to overshadow the incredibly inclusive spirit of Glastonbury.

"As a result we have taken the decision to withdraw the booking".

Killdren's lyrics include: "Even if it's your dad or your mum, kill Tory scum, kill Tory scum...murder them all to the beat of a drum, kill Tory scum, kill Tory scum."

The band also played a graphic set at Boomtown Fair 2018, in which they kicked, punched, and spat at a man dressed in a suit, while wearing Kill Tory Scum clothing.

'Devastating toll'

News of the booking was first reported by the Sunday Times.

When asked about the song, the band told the paper: "The piece would not exist if the destructive and violent policies of the Tory party hadn't taken such a devastating toll on the UK."

Another band due to play at Glastonbury - Fat White Family - have also previously called for violence against Conservatives on social media.

Image caption Fat White Family performing at Glastonbury 2015

In a 2015 tweet, the punk rock band, from south-east London, said anyone who voted Tory had "blood" on their hands, and called for them to be executed.

A year earlier, they said Tories should be hanged.

The Fat White Family is still due to play at Glastonbury on 30 June on the Park Stage.