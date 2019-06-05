If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Trump visit: President joins D-Day commemorations

Donald Trump's three-day state visit to the UK is coming to an end, with the US president joining the Queen in Portsmouth later to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Figures from every country that took part in the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history will also sign a proclamation to "resolve international tensions peacefully".

Prime Minister Theresa May will attend, as will, among others, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. Here is an explanation of what the D-Day landings involved.

Mr Trump will also meet Conservative leadership hopefuls Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt. The president has, meanwhile, clarified his remarks on a possible US-UK trade deal, saying that he does not see the NHS as "being on the table" during talks.

So how has Mr Trump's visit, which has prompted protests in several parts of the UK, gone? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes that, for a prime minister, "handling a president like Donald Trump is like trying to hold on to a Ming vase walking across a recently polished, slippery parquet floor". Here's Laura's blog.

Brexit: Get UK out of EU or face extinction, Johnson tells Tories

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is not meeting Mr Trump during his visit but has spoken to him by telephone, has issued a warning over Brexit. The leading Leave campaigner says the Conservatives face "potential extinction" if they do not take the UK out of the EU by 31 October. Meanwhile, the party has decided to speed up the contest to replace Theresa May as leader, with two candidates dropping out - leaving 11.

Canals 'becoming plastic highways'

Plastic in the oceans is a well documented problem, but it also affects canals. A report suggests 14 million items are dumped in them every year in England and Wales, much of it ending up in seas. The Canal and River Trust suggests that if everyone picked up just one piece of plastic, canals and rivers could be free of it in a year.

Jake's D-Day memories

By Emma Jane Kirby

What 96-year-old Jake Larson remembers most about D-Day is the feeling of exhaustion. Well, the exhaustion and his first taste of champagne. "Let me tell you the story!" he says from his home in California. "You'll love this story!"

Seventy-five years on and Jake's vintage tales of war are still as effervescent and sparkling as the bubbly he used to knock back in Normandy. For 65, perhaps for 70 years, he refused to speak about his experiences on the French coast - when he left the US Army in 1945, he was demobbed with "the shakes", he says. But when he did allow the cork to pop, suppressed memories frothed and spilled over in Technicolor.

Read the full story

What the papers say

Metro leads on Donald Trump describing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a "negative force", after the president declined to meet him. The Guardian says Mr Trump is "eyeing up" the NHS during trade talks, although he told ITV in an interview that this was not part of his plans. And the Sun says the president has "singled" out Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove as the three top candidates in the Tory leadership race. Meanwhile, the Financial Times shows a candlelit vigil in Hong Kong to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Daily digest

Self-harm "Alarming" rise in incidents, study suggests

Nuclear submarines Household energy bills inflated to subsidise defence, MPs told

Sudan crisis Death toll rises to 60, opposition says

ABC raid Australia police search headquarters of public broadcaster

Lookahead

Today Both houses of Thailand's parliament meet to decide on a new prime minister, officially restoring civilian rule after more than five years of military government.

10:00 Memorabilia from the BBC comedy Only Fools And Horses - including Del Boy's flat caps and Trigger's road-sweeping medal - is sold at auction in Bristol.

On this day

1963 John Profumo resigns as Secretary of State for War, admitting he lied to Parliament about his relationship with a call girl.

