If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright IWM/Getty Images

D-Day landings commemorated

On this day 75 years ago, tens of thousands of troops began landing in Normandy, as the Allied forces invaded Nazi-occupied France. It was the largest military naval, air and land operation ever attempted. By the end of August, Paris was liberated.

On Thursday, Theresa May - along with French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump, and other leaders - will be in northern France for a second day of events to commemorate the anniversary. Around 4,400 Allied forces died on D-Day, as well as thousands of French civilians, and between 4,000 and 9,000 Germans.

Read our guide to the landings here; learn 10 things you might not know here; and listen to the BBC news from midday on 6 June, 1944 here.

Gove: Brexit might not happen on 31 October

Conservative leadership candidate Michael Gove says the latest Brexit deadline - 31 October - is "arbitrary" and he is "not wedded" to it. But he said any delay - in order to pass a deal - would be a matter of weeks, not months. Other candidates, including Boris Johnson, say the UK must leave the EU by the deadline, deal or no deal. The UK was supposed to leave on 29 March, but Parliament did not approve Mrs May's withdrawal agreement.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Are we more constipated than we think?

While medics think infrequent bowel movements are an important sign, less than a third of the public does, a study has found. The King's College London team said a new definition for constipation was needed, based on patient experiences. "This shows the poo taboo is over," charity Guts UK said.

'We are all getting used to Donald Trump'

By BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale

People will continue to approve or disapprove of Mr Trump, depending on their viewpoint, but somehow the phenomenon that is Trumpism has become normal.

There were fewer protesters on the streets than last time. The president, in turn, showed he could do modest, conducting a news conference with less bombast than usual where he praised Theresa May's handling of Brexit.

He even managed to get through an entire day with the Royal Family without breaking protocol.

This visit seemed to show that for all the reservations some may feel, Britain is beginning to realise that Mr Trump is here to stay and it had better get used to him.

Read more from James here.

What the papers say

The solemn face of 96-year-old Reg Charles - saluting his fallen comrades at Wednesday's D-Day commemorations - fills several of the front pages. "The resilient generation" is the headline in the Telegraph, reflecting the words of the Queen, who offered the gratitude of the nation to those gathered at Southsea Common, Portsmouth. The paper says it was "a day for everyone to reflect", as the world's heads of state gave standing ovations to 10 veterans.

Read the full paper review here.

Daily Digest

Closure fears for Bridgend Ford plant

Rising rents 'mean young people move less'

Heathrow scanners mean liquid can stay in bags

Why do Americans declaw their cats?

If you see one thing

Why did Zammo visit the White House?

If you listen to one thing

Image copyright Getty Images

Eddie Hearn interviews Wayne Rooney

If you read one thing

The weathermen who saved D-Day

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

07:00 - 22:00 By-election takes place in Peterborough to select a new MP

19:45 England's footballers play Holland in the semi-final of the Uefa Nations League in Portugal

On this day

1975 Voters back the UK's continued membership of the European Economic Community in a referendum

From elsewhere

Trump is not about to privatise the NHS (Spiked)

Package-free shopping is just a PR move (Guardian)

The chocolate you buy starts with child labor (Washington Post)

The town that should shame our politicians (UnHerd)