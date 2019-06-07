Birthday Honours: Famous names on the 2019 list
More than 1,000 people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are some of the better-known names.
Olivia Colman
Occupation: Actress - Oscar and Bafta winning star of The Favourite
Honour: CBE for services to drama
Quote: "I'm totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be - and hopefully now will be. It's such an honour."
Bear Grylls
Occupation: Adventurer, Chief Scout and television presenter
Honour: OBE for services to young people, the media and charity
Quote: "This really is a huge honour and it's something, if I'm honest, that I never expected to happen.
"But I really do feel it's a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers... so if you're a Scout volunteer, congratulations, we share this one together."
M.I.A.
Occupation: Rapper, singer and songwriter
Honour: MBE for services to music
Elvis Costello
Occupation: Musician
Honour: OBE for services to music
Lee Child
Occupation: Author of the Jack Reacher series
Honour: CBE for services to literature
Quote: "Someone read my books and enjoyed them enough to put my name forward for this great honour, which in itself is all a writer could ask for."
Ama Agbeze
Occupation: Netball player. Captain of the England women's team when they won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Honour: OBE for services to netball
Simon Russell Beale
Occupation: Actor known for his Shakespearean roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre. Winner of two Bafta TV awards and two Laurence Oliver awards
Honour: CBE for services to drama
Rachel Whiteread
Occupation: Sculptor, the first woman to win the Turner Prize in 1993
Honour: Damehood for services to art
Joanna Trollope
Occupation: Author of The Rector's Wife and A Village Affair
Honour: CBE for services to literature
Griff Rhys Jones
Occupation: Comedian, writer, actor and presenter, who became a household name in the 1980s with Not The Nine O'Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones
Honour: OBE for services to the National Civic Society Movement, charity and entertainment
Alfie Boe
Occupation: Singer and actor known for his role in the musical Les Miserables
Honour: OBE for services to music and charity
Georgia Hall
Occupation: Golfer who won the 2018 British Open
Honour: MBE for services to golf
1,073Recipients
75%Given for work in the community
508 Women (47%)
10.4%BAME background
920OBEs, MBEs or BEMs
153Dames, Knights or CBEs
