Labour beats Brexit Party in Peterborough by-election

When ex-Labour MP Fiona Onasanya was jailed for lying about a speeding ticket, the subsequent by-election was expected to be tight. And it was - but Labour held on by 683 votes, beating the Brexit Party into second place. The Conservatives were third and the Liberal Democrats fourth.

Labour's new MP is Lisa Forbes, a trade union official. She said the result showed "the politics of division will not win". The Brexit Party candidate, Mike Greene, said they lacked Labour's "decades of data", while his party's Twitter account called it "a remarkable result for our eight-week old party". Turnout was 48.4%, down from 67.5% in the general election.

Dr John dies aged 77

Six-time Grammy winner Dr John has died aged 77, after a heart attack. The singer and pianist began his career in New Orleans in the late 1950s, before breaking through with his album Gris-Gris in 1968. Dr John - who successfully fought heroin addiction - was perhaps best known for his 1973 hit, Right Place, Wrong Time. He was married twice - and told the New York Times he had "a lot" of children.

May steps down as Conservative Party leader

Theresa May will officially resign as Conservative Party leader on Friday, but will remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen. Eleven Conservative MPs say they will stand to replace her. A series of votes by Tory MPs will select two candidates by 20 June, before a final vote by the wider party membership. The winner is expected to be announced in the week of 22 July.

What the EU thinks of the Conservative leadership race

By BBC Europe editor Katya Adler

If the new UK prime minister intends to leave with a deal, then he or she will very likely come to Brussels (as well as trying their luck in Berlin and Paris) asking for changes to the Irish backstop.

Now, the official EU response is well-rehearsed: "The withdrawal agreement (which includes the backstop) is closed. It was signed off by Theresa May and her cabinet. There will be no changes."

But realpolitik means that, at the very least, EU leaders will feel obliged to listen politely to the Brexit proposals of the next PM.

And they will want to listen IF they believe the new prime minister is serious and capable of triggering a no-deal Brexit. All EU leaders - Emmanuel Macron included - want to avoid no deal.

To be clear: this is not to suggest the EU would ditch the backstop if faced with a popular, hard-line Brexiteer UK prime minister. But talk is gradually returning in EU circles to the idea of "de-dramatising" the backstop.

What the papers say

Many of the papers have the same picture on their front pages: six-year-old George Sayer, wearing his great-uncle's medals, holding the hand of 95-year-old D-Day veteran Jack Quinn in Normandy. "Thank you for our freedom" says the Daily Mail's headline, adding: "How one proud little boy spoke for Britain."

The Daily Express says the picture reminds us that the courageous men who stormed the Normandy beaches were fighting for future generations. It tells the politicians at the commemorations not to waste that sacrifice.

Daily Digest

Ebola Large outbreaks "the new normal"

Brexit Preparation has cost £97m so far

England Southgate's men lose in Nations League semi-final

Lookahead

10:00 British tennis player Johanna Konta plays in the semi-final of the French Open

22:30 The Queen's birthday honours list is published

On this day

1977 More than one million people line the streets of London to celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee

