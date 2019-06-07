Image copyright PA

Police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire say they have carried out 13 interviews under caution.

The Metropolitan Police would not confirm the number of people who had been interviewed but said more interviews were scheduled.

It added more than 7,100 statements had been taken from "witnesses, community and family members, emergency services personnel" and "other sources".

The fire, which destroyed the London block on 14 June 2017, left 72 dead.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle was killed in the fire, said the interviews showed "some positive steps" were being taken.

Mr Mussilhy, who is vice chairman of the campaign group Grenfell United, added that "it would be interesting to find out" who had been interviewed.

Labour MP for Kensington, Emma Dent Coad, said it was "just what our community wanted to hear".

Image copyright DANIEL SORABJI Image caption Karim Mussilhy lost his uncle in the fire

Three interviews were conducted under caution when police announced a "new phase" of their investigation in July last year.

However, police have said it could be the end of 2021 before criminal charges are considered.

The Met has said it wants to see the conclusions of the public inquiry's second phase, which starts next year, before compiling a file of evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service to look at.

Phase two will examine causes of the fire, including the use of cladding blamed for helping it to spread.

In 2017, police said they had "reasonable grounds" to suspect that corporate manslaughter offences had been committed.