Tory leadership race: Johnson pledges tax cut for high earners

Candidates to become the new Conservative leader have until 17:00 BST to enter the race. Some of the 11 are having trouble getting the support of eight of the party's MPs, which they need to be nominated. BBC political correspondent Chris Mason puts the number of those struggling at five.

One candidate who definitely has the numbers, former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, has said that if he becomes leader - and prime minister - he will raise the threshold at which people start paying 40% income tax to £80,000.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has declared she's supporting Jeremy Hunt, the current Foreign Secretary, in the contest to replace Theresa May. And former Conservative Party chairwoman Baroness Warsi has said Environment Secretary Michael Gove should drop out, having admitted taking cocaine two decades or so ago.

Here's how the contest - which is due to end in late July - works. And we look at where the candidates stand on Brexit.

Hong Kong protests: China blames 'foreign forces'

Organisers say up to two million people (police put the figure nearer 240,000) have taken part in protests in Hong Kong against a proposed extradition law that critics say will allow China to target political opponents there. The semi-autonomous city - a British colony until 1997 - has its own laws, with residents having greater civil liberties than those in mainland China. Beijing insists that "foreign forces" are stirring up the demonstrations. We explain the plans.

Brexit: UK signs free trade agreement with South Korea

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has signed an agreement that seeks to keep the same trading arrangements between the UK and South Korea after Brexit. The preliminary deal is the first of its kind that he has struck with an Asian country. Here's more on what's been agreed.

Life with selective mutism

By Naomi Pallas, BBC Stories

Nineteen-year-old Red is a student, a fan of metal music and aspiring make-up artist. As a child, she was chatty and full of life - but only when she was at home. When she left the house, everything changed.

At a secondary school open evening, a teacher was playing a game with some prospective students and called over to Red, standing nearby, to ask if she wanted to join in. She said "OK" and walked over.

That little word represented a breakthrough, as for years Red had maintained almost complete silence outside the house.

What the papers say

The Tory leadership race dominates, with the Daily Mail leading on Michael Gove's promise to go on "undaunted" following his admission of using cocaine. The Times says the environment secretary is pleading for a "second chance", but the Daily Mirror quotes Baroness Warsi in calling him a "hypocrite", having once written an article denouncing middle-class cocaine users. And the Daily Telegraph focuses on Boris Johnson's promise to raise the earnings threshold for higher-rate income tax.

