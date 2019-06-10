Image copyright AFP Image caption South Africa had reached 29 for 2 when rain stopped play at the Rose Bowl shortly after 11:00 BST

Heavy rain has caused travel disruption amid weather warnings issued for large swathes of England.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain in south east England until 23:00 BST, with a month's rainfall forecast for some areas.

A wider yellow warning is in place until 23:59 for east England from the south coast towards the River Humber.

Further warnings are in place on Tuesday for north Cornwall, north east England and parts of the midlands.

The amber warning covers London and most of the Home Counties, where the Met Office says there is a risk of power cuts, flooding and travel disruption, while fast-flowing water could bring a "danger to life".

In the capital, an underground station, bridge and major road have flooded due to the wet weather.

Regent's Park tube station was also temporarily closed due to flooding during the evening rush but had re-opened by 17:45 BST.

Flooding also closed Kingston Bridge, in west London, around 16:00 BST, forcing bus services to be redirected.

A stretch of the North Circular was also flooded shortly before the evening commute, although Transport for London said the carriageway between Charlie Browns Roundabout and Waterworks was cleared within an hour.

Meanwhile, the Cricket World Cup fixture between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned after rain stopped play at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

In the east of England, the Met Office predicts further travel disruption with "a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads".

Motorists have also been warned about hazardous conditions on the road, particularly during the early evening period.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption These maps show the areas affected by the Met Office's weather warnings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

The Met Office has issued further yellow weather warnings throughout the week:

On Tuesday, a warning is in place for north Cornwall until 21:00 BST, north east England and parts of the Midlands, including Birmingham, all day

On Wednesday, another yellow warning is in place until midday for the north east of England, the Midlands, parts of north west England and north Wales

A similar area is covered by another yellow warning for Thursday morning

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale warned the weather conditions needed for heavy downpours and thunderstorms can happen "extremely quickly".

"We have been able to indicate the likelihood of further spells of heavy rainfall for the rest of the week, but the exact details will remain uncertain until nearer the events," he said.