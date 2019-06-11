If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Tory leadership race: Ten candidates woo MPs

The 10 remaining contenders to become Conservative leader - and prime minister - face a series of MPs' hustings today and tomorrow, before votes begin in Parliament on Thursday. The unusually large field was whittled down - by one - on Monday, when Sam Gyimah pulled out of the race.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart says rivals must not offer "cheap bribes" in the form of tax cuts. So do the plans offered so far add up?

Meanwhile, former party leader Iain Duncan Smith argues that ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is best placed to create a "mood of optimism" in the country.

Former Chief Whip Mark Harper, former Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom and Mr Stewart officially launch their campaigns later, while Michael Gove, who implicitly criticised Boris Johnson over his tax plans on Monday, speaks at a business leaders' summit.

So who will replace Theresa May? And how will the Tory leadership race work?

Nurseries 'crisis': Providers warn of closures

Most working parents in England have been entitled to 30 hours of free care a week for three and four-year-olds (during term time) since September 2017. But some nurseries in the poorest areas say they don't have enough funding, according to the Early Years Alliance.

The charity says 17% of them "anticipate closure" during the next year. It also reports some are cutting back resources and having to offer lower-quality food.

But the government says it is providing £3.5bn a year for early education and will "continue to monitor" the situation.

Amazon 'will always need people'

The online retail giant Amazon has deployed more than 200,000 robots at around 50 of its warehouses, leading some to question what future its employees have. But the company's chief robotics technologist, Tye Brady, says humans will always be part of its workforce. The challenge ahead is to "design our machines to extend human capability", he tells the BBC.

The fight to save Mumbai's last 'green lung'

By Janhavee Moole

On 6 June, the Indian government cleared 40 hectares (99 acres) of the 1,300-hectare Aarey forest to build a zoo, complete with a night safari. Another slice of it is being claimed by Mumbai's new metro rail, which is currently under construction. Thousands of trees will have to be felled to construct a new multi-level parking unit for the metro.

Locals and environmental activists are up in arms because they fear the government will eventually clear the way for private builders to encroach on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which lies to the north of Aarey. Spread over 104 sq km (40 sq miles), this protected area makes Mumbai one of the rare cities to have a jungle within its boundaries.

What the papers say

The Financial Times has Boris Johnson as "frontrunner" in the Tory leadership contest, while it declares that Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is gaining momentum. The Daily Telegraph says Environment Secretary Michael Gove's "personal attack" on Mr Johnson at his campaign launch on Monday was an act of "desperation", while the Guardian says Mr Gove is looking to "claw his way back" following his admission that he took cocaine during the 1990s. Elsewhere, several newspapers lead on the BBC's decision that only over-75s in low-income households should be eligible for free TV licences.

Helicopter crash Pilot dies as aircraft hits top of Manhattan skyscraper

'Gagging clauses' MPs call for ban on NDAs over "cover-up" fears

Nicola Sturgeon Scotland's first minister to hold talks with European leaders

Sudan crisis US African envoy visits in attempt to quell unrest

Plant extinction Almost 600 species lost in last 250 years, study finds

How to get on with your ex (when you have to)

Can sleep deprivation help treat bipolar disorder?

Image copyright EPA

'George Clooney has come to TV for a reason'

Lookahead

09:30 UK unemployment figures for the three months to April are released.

15:30 Comedian, actor and writer Sir Lenny Henry gives evidence to the Commons Communications Committee on the future of public broadcasting.

On this day

1987 Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher celebrates her third general election win after beating Labour by 376 seats to 229.

