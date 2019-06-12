If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright PA

Climate change: May commits to tougher UK target

Theresa May is to announce that the government will set itself a stricter target on climate change. By 2050, greenhouse gas emissions must be cut to almost zero, the prime minister will say, making the UK the first major nation to give itself such a goal.

Currently, the official target is a reduction of 80% by that date. The new aim - known as "net zero" - means emissions from homes, farming, industry and transport will have to be cut to nothing, or offset by planting more trees or sucking CO2 from the atmosphere.

But some groups say this is too late - even if followed by other countries - to protect the world from damaging climate change. Here are seven charts showing the scale of the issue.

Tory leadership: Johnson launches campaign

He's been pretty quiet until now, but former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson officially launches his campaign for the Conservative leadership today, warning against any more "can kicking" on Brexit. He will also say his two victories in London mayoral elections make him the right man to win a general election for the Tories. Home Secretary Sajid Javid will also make his case to his party's MPs, promising to bring a "fresh look" to politics. Here's what you need to know about all 10 candidates.

Hong Kong: Extradition debate delayed as crowds protest

The situation in Hong Kong is getting more tense, with thousands of people blocking roads and entrances to government buildings as they protest against a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China. Police have used pepper spray to disperse crowds. Hong Kong's government has delayed the extradition bill, but says it will continue to push for change. Here's what the controversy is all about.

Trump reveals Mexico migrant plan by mistake

The details of Donald Trump's immigration deal with Mexico were meant to be "secret", the US president telling reporters as much. Unfortunately for him, he waved a piece of paper about - its type just about legible through it - while doing so. It revealed much of what the two sides had agreed. Find out for yourself what it said here.

Why you should talk to a stranger on today's commute

By Nicholas Epley and Juliana Schroeder, behavioural scientists

The experience of talking with others and hearing a stranger's voice makes us realise they have a rich inner life of thoughts, feelings, emotions, and experiences, just like us. These brief connections with strangers are not likely to turn a life of misery into one of bliss. However, they can change unpleasant moments - like the grind of a daily commute - into something more pleasant.

Humans are inherently social animals, who are made happier and healthier when we are connected to others. Feeling isolated and lonely, in contrast, is a stress factor that poses a health risk comparable to smoking and obesity.

As Boris Johnson launches his campaign to become Conservative leader, the i calls him the "prime minister in waiting". But the Daily Telegraph says he faces a "Remainer plot" to stop a no-deal Brexit, while the Daily Express reports that the former foreign secretary is ready for a "titanic clash" with Brussels. Elsewhere, the Times leads on a damning report on Oxfam by the Charity Commission. And the Daily Mail says some over-75s are prepared to go to prison rather than pay for a TV licence.

'Ghost patients' NHS fraud squad investigates GPs suspected of making false claims

EuroMillions UK winner to claim £123m prize

Arcadia Survival vote on Sir Philip Green's empire "on a knife edge"

13-0 USA give Thailand record World Cup thrashing

Why is building so slow and expensive?

Natalie Haynes stands up for Euripides

Image copyright Getty Images

The man who saved millions from starvation

Today Inter-party talks on the agenda for the next session of the European Parliament begin.

11:00 The head coach for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa is announced, with Wales's Warren Gatland expected to keep the role he performed in 2013 and 2017.

1964 The leader of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, Nelson Mandela, is jailed for life for sabotage.

