More than 200 buildings still have 'Grenfell cladding'

On 14 June 2017, a fire at Grenfell Tower in west London killed 72 people. A public inquiry later heard evidence to support the theory that the building's cladding - made from aluminium composite material - was the primary cause of the fire spreading. Two years on, 221 high-rise buildings in England still have the same cladding, with no work done to remove it.

They are mainly privately-owned flats, but also include social housing, student accommodation, hotels, and public buildings. In Greenwich, Tower Hamlets, and Salford, at least 20 buildings still have the cladding. The government has promised a £200m fund to remove ACM from privately-owned flats.

Read details about the fire here, and remember the victims here.

Hancock may pull out

Tory leadership candidate Matt Hancock is understood to be considering pulling out of the race, as the remaining hopefuls consider how to challenge frontrunner Boris Johnson. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the health secretary could make a decision within hours, after getting 20 votes in the first ballot of Tory MPs. That left him in sixth place in the race - well behind Mr Johnson on 114. Read more about the contest here.

Bank holiday change costs calendar firm £200,000

Last week, the government said next year's early May bank holiday would move from Monday 4 May to Friday 8 May. That's good news if you want to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, but bad news if you're a calendar firm that has already printed next year's products. Allan & Bertram said about 400,000 of its calendars would need pages replacing. "It has probably been the single most stressful week that I have ever faced in business," said managing director Andrew Bennett.

Johnson's success leaves him vulnerable

By BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg

The margin of Boris Johnson's success in the first round of the Tory leadership vote took his fellow candidates by surprise - but not the core of his team.

After many, many weeks of private campaigning, introducing Mr Johnson to the world of the spreadsheet, on Thursday morning one of his organisers wrote the number 114 and sealed it in an envelope.

At lunchtime, the announcement revealed the controversial former foreign secretary had indeed received exactly that number.

That is not just a marker of the level of Mr Johnson's support, but for the sometimes clownish politician, whose reputation has risen and fallen and then risen again, it's a sign that it is different this time.

His campaign has extended way beyond his old friends. The discipline his lieutenants are trying to instil is holding at this stage. But his success today leaves him vulnerable.

Frontrunner status is a precious commodity. It makes him the target for all of the others left in the race, for all of them to pitch themselves to those many MPs who feel strongly that he is wrong for the job.

Read more from Laura here.

What the papers say

Boris Johnson's clear victory in the first round of the Conservative leadership contest is the main story for most. "One Foot in Number 10" is the Daily Mail's headline. "Who Can Stop Boris Now?" asks the Express. The Telegraph says his supporters have called on the least-popular four candidates to pull out so the field can be whittled down to the final two during the second vote next Tuesday. According to the Financial Times, Sajid Javid in particular is under pressure to drop out and support the frontrunner, with Mr Johnson's allies hinting he "might make a good chancellor".

See all the front pages here.

Lookahead

11:00 Commemorations begin in west London to mark second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire

14:00 Scotland play Japan at the Women's World Cup

20:00 England play Argentina in the same competition

On this day

1940 German troops march into Paris, meeting no resistance

