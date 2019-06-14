Image copyright AFP Image caption Julian Assange is fighting extradition to the US

Julian Assange's legal team have branded the US extradition case against him "an outrageous and full-frontal assault on journalistic rights", as a court ordered him to face a full extradition hearing next year.

The WikiLeaks founder is fighting being sent to the US to face charges related to the leaking of government secrets.

The case was opened at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

It came after an extradition request was signed by the home secretary.

By certifying the request on Thursday, Sajid Javid allowed it to be considered by the court.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot ordered for a full extradition hearing, expected to last five days, to begin on 25 February 2020.

Assange, 47, told Westminster magistrates via video link that "175 years of my life is effectively at stake" and defended his website against hacking claims, saying: "WikiLeaks is nothing but a publisher".

Mark Summers QC, representing Assange, told the court there were a "multiplicity of profound issues" with the extradition case.

But Ben Brandon, representing the US, said the case relates to "one of the largest compromises of confidential information in the history of the United States".

The Wikileaks founder faces 18 charges in the US, including allegations of conspiring to hack into a classified Pentagon computer and the unauthorised disclosure of national defence information.

The brief hearing also heard Assange plans to appeal against his sentence for a bail breach.

At his last hearing a fortnight ago Assange was too ill to appear in court, according to his lawyer.

Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London for bail violations after taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden to face rape allegations in 2012.

He spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London before being handed over to British authorities by Ecuador in April.

Last month, Swedish prosecutors reopened their investigation into an allegation of rape against Assange, which he denies.