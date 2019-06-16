Image copyright @SussexRoyal / PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their son Archie with Prince Harry on Father's Day.

The sepia image posted on the couple's Instagram is the first to be released showing the six-week-old's eyes open.

It was captioned: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

The Duke of Cambridge also marked the date with a picture of him with his youngest son Prince Louis, while Prince Charles shared one with his two sons.

Only a few pictures have been released of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor since he was born weighing 7lb 3oz on 6 May.

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex - who is American - celebrated her first US Mother's Day by sharing a picture of Archie's feet.

In the latest picture Harry's wedding ring can be seen as he cradles his son who holds on to his father's finger.

Meanwhile, Prince William posted a picture of Prince Louis playing on a rope swing in a garden designed by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Instagram post was captioned, simply: "Happy Father's Day!"

Prince Louis was less than two months old on his first Father's Day last year.

The couple have two other children, George aged five and Charlotte, aged three.

Prince William also posted a picture on Twitter of himself with his dad, Prince Charles, leaving an RAF rescue helicopter.

Prince Charles's own social media posts showed him sharing a joke with William and Harry in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The image shows the trio wearing their full RAF uniforms during an event to mark Prince Charles's 70th birthday last November.

It was captioned: "To Dads everywhere, have a wonderful #FathersDay."