UK winner claims £123m EuroMillions prize

A UK ticketholder has come forward to claim a £123m EuroMillions prize, the third biggest amount ever to be won.

Camelot said it had received a claim for the £123,458,008 jackpot, which was won by a single ticket in the draw on 11 June.

The operator had previously appealed for the winner to come forward and urged players to "check, double-check and triple-check" their tickets.

It is unknown if the ticketholder is a single person, a family or a syndicate.

If the winner is an individual, the fortune will catapult them into the Sunday Times' Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

Although EuroMillions is played in nine European countries, four of the biggest jackpots in 2019 have been claimed in the UK.

Prior to this month's winning draw, the biggest prize in 2019 was in a special draw on New Year's Day.

Patrick and Frances Connolly from Northern Ireland won the £114.9m prize.

Ade Goodchild, from Hereford, banked £71m in March and an anonymous ticket-holder bagged £35.2m in April.

Every player has 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.