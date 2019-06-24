If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Tory leadership contest: Hunt tells Johnson 'don't be a coward'

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is urging Conservative leadership rival Boris Johnson to take part in a debate on Sky News on Tuesday, rather than wait for one scheduled by ITV after the ballot papers have been sent out. He added that Mr Johnson should not be a "coward", but rather "man up" if he wants to run the party - and the country.

Mr Hunt emphasised that he was not in any way referring to reports about Mr Johnson's private life - especially the row with partner Carrie Symonds that was recorded by a neighbour. This, he wrote in the Times, was all about political, not personal, "scrutiny".

Mr Johnson, formerly foreign secretary and London mayor, has chosen to focus on the issue of Brexit in his weekly Daily Telegraph column. He wrote that failure to leave the EU by 31 October would result in a "democratic explosion", in which both the Conservatives and Labour could be "swept away".

However, Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood has told the BBC's Panorama programme "a dozen or so" Conservative MPs would support a vote of no confidence in the government if that was needed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

We compare the two candidates to become the next party leader - and prime minister.

Istanbul election: Rival party defeats Erdogan's AKP

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously said that "whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey". So it is with some concern that he has sent the opposition his congratulations following the defeat of his own AK Party in the city's mayoral election. The contest was re-run after Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party won an election in March that was annulled after claims of irregularities. Mr Erdogan doesn't appear to be disputing the result this time. Here's the background to the story.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Tanker attacks: Iran needs to stop, says UK minister

The US accuses Iran of being behind attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this month, which Iran denies. Foreign Office minister Andrew Murrison has now intervened in the controversy, saying Iran "almost certainly bears responsibility" and calling for it to stop such activity. Tensions in the region are high, with US President Donald Trump having called off airstrikes with 10 minutes to spare last Thursday, after Iran shot down a US drone. Here's what we know so far about the tanker attacks.

The street built to bring back memories

By Catrin Nye, Victoria Derbyshire programme

When you arrive at Robert Harvey House, the first thing you hear is music - songs from the 1950s onwards playing over the sound system throughout the home. And then you take a walk outside the back door.

A goat jumps up and greets you hoping for some scraps of vegetables, a parrot squawks a loud "hello" and then you see a full replica High Street laid out before you. There's a sweet shop full of old-fashioned jars of liquorice allsorts, a petrol pump beside the post office and union jack bunting across the tea shop.

Because the health of the majority of the home's residents with advanced dementia will slowly decline, the people running it say the priority is to give them the best possible standard of life.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Boris Johnson dominates the headlines, with the Guardian saying Jeremy Hunt is putting pressure on his Tory leadership rival to reveal what happened during the row with his girlfriend. The i reports that Mr Johnson's supporters are also demanding a "full explanation", while the Daily Mail adds that he and partner Carrie Symonds are being driven from their south London home by protesters. Meanwhile, the Daily Star leads on forecasts of a heatwave, following a "weather bomb of hailstorms and torrential rain" during the early part of this week.

Daily digest

'Teeth left to rot' Concerns over dentistry provision in care homes

Seven charts Are Arabs turning their backs on religion?

'Sex and shopping' Bestselling novelist Judith Krantz dies aged 91

Four things What's happening in the world this week?

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Why do certain songs make us feel old?

If you listen to one thing today

Heart and Soul: Raven

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Alamy

Could an algorithm help prevent murders?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:00 Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham sets out plans for an integrated public transport network for the city-region.

17:00 The International Olympic Committee announces whether Milan or Stockholm will host the 2026 Winter Games.

On this day

1983 Sally Ride, America's first woman in space, returns to Earth in the Challenger space shuttle after a successful six-day flight.

From elsewhere

Why is life expectancy faltering? (Guardian)

Spying on the melting Himalayan glaciers (New Yorker)

The river that caught fire (National Geographic)

The bank of... kids? (Daily Mail)