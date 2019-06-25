If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Tory leadership race: Johnson defends Brexit stance and row silence

Image copyright Reuters

He's the favourite to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister, but Boris Johnson has been accused of avoiding the media during the campaign so far. However, the former foreign secretary and London mayor has spoken to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, defending his Brexit plans and decision not to speak about the widely reported row between himself and his partner Carrie Symonds.

He said he did not believe "for a moment" that the UK would leave the EU without a deal, although he was willing for it to happen if necessary. Mr Johnson also said the EU would have to co-operate to avoid a hard Irish border.

On his personal life, he refused to describe what had happened with Ms Symonds in the early hours of last Friday, saying: "I do not talk about stuff involving my family, my loved ones."

The BBC looks at Mr Johnson's track record in politics and that of fellow leadership contender Jeremy Hunt.

Plus, find out more about the Tory members choosing between them.

Harry and Meghan taxpayer-funded renovations cost £2.4m

The latest royal accounts show that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home - Frogmore Cottage in Windsor - was renovated with £2.4m of taxpayers' money. The couple paid for fittings at the property, which was converted from five separate homes. Meanwhile, the Queen's Sovereign Grant from the Treasury was £82m in 2018-19. Here are full details of the royal finances.

Pret allergy death: 'Natasha's law' planned

The government is to introduce a law forcing businesses to include full ingredients labelling on pre-packaged food. This follows the death in 2016 of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse after an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger baguette. Her parents, Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, who have campaigned for changes to the law, said they were "delighted". "Natasha's Law" is set to come into force in England and Northern Ireland by summer 2021.

The BBC looks at the effects of severe allergic reactions,

Death in Ice Valley: New clues

By Marit Higraff and Neil McCarthy

In the hills above Bergen, surrounded by tall pine trees, large icicles hanging from the branches, we are back on the trail of the Isdal Woman. This is the cold and remote location at the centre of a mystery which has puzzled Norway for half a century.

There are so many strange details. Why was she here, seemingly alone, and unprepared for a freezing night in the wilderness? Why did she have multiple identities? Was she a spy? If so, who was she working for?

Her suitcases contained a coded note as well as disguises, and she swapped hotel rooms more than once. There was a mysterious meeting, it seems, with a naval officer. And why did the police shut down the case within just a few weeks, despite the many unanswered questions? Did someone want things hushed up?

Read the full story

What the papers say

