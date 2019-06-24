Is it OK to tell someone to 'man up'?

Image copyright Getty Images

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's use of the phrase "man up" - aimed at getting his Conservative Party leadership rival Boris Johnson to take part in a TV debate - has been criticised for being "archaic" and "damaging" to young boys and girls.

Mr Hunt wrote in the Times that the former foreign secretary should not be "a coward", "man up", and take part in the special programme on Sky News.

Michael Conroy, whose organisation Men At Work helps boys and young men deal with issues around masculinity and feminism, says the use of "man up" by the foreign secretary was "disappointing".

"Today, tomorrow and the day after, I'll be talking to young men about how phrases like 'man up' are harmful and asking them what they think about it, but the potential future prime minister has given it a green light and that's really, really counter-productive," he said.

"There's a real push, it seems, at the moment, about male mental health about acknowledging vulnerability, but then we just keep coming back to these high-profile voices using careless phrases."

Mr Hunt's language has made some people question his awareness of the potential impact of such phrases.

Image copyright Getty Images

Dr Anna Notaro, senior lecturer and equality officer at the University of Dundee, said the public had "justifiable expectations" that politicians - and potential prime ministers - could "display some degree of cultural sensitivity".

On Twitter, some users questioned the meaning of the term "man up".

Skip Twitter post by @jennyross101 My six year old daughter asked me what man up meant when listening to the today programme this morning. She had exactly the same response ...’they should say person up or be brave, it’s not about being a man or not’ — Jenny Ross (@jennyross101) June 24, 2019 Report

However, others have defended Mr Hunt, saying his comment was "relatively harmless".

Richard Joy, founder of the Recovering Man website, believes the criticism of Mr Hunt's comment is politically motivated.

"The context in which he used it was regarding Boris debating him, so the implication was to be open to criticism, courageous and strong as a leader - fine traits for a man in my eyes," he said.

Mr Joy said the view of masculinity as something "rigid and anxiety-inducing" was not always correct, and that a broader definition is needed.

"If you're open to seeing masculinity in a broader definition than the one we tend to gravitate towards these days, 'man up' is a positive term."

But Kate Halls, a mother from Derbyshire, said she was "disgusted" by Mr Hunt's language.

"It's a phrase I would never want anyone to utter to my son," she said.

"It's stunning that a man vying for leadership uses such archaic, damaging, gender-stereotypical language.

"His uttering that phrase undermines the work so many people, organisations and communities are doing to deal with toxic gender bias and labelling in society."

Mr Hunt declined to comment on his use of the phrase.