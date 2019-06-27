If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Tory rivals vow immigration and education changes

After days of discussions about personality, the two men vying to become leader of the Conservative Party - and the UK's next prime minister - have attempted to steer the conversation on to their policies.

Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and front-runner in the race, has promised to introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system. Speaking at a digital hustings broadcast on Facebook, Mr Johnson said he was "open to talent, open to immigration", but entry to the UK had to be controlled. As well as suggesting potential migrants would be assessed on factors such as their ability to speak English and whether they had a job offer, Mr Johnson also pledged to stop new arrivals from being able to claim benefits immediately.

The Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, told the same hustings of his plan to waive university tuition fee debts of anyone who employed 10 people or more for five years. He said such a move would encourage young people to start their own businesses and "create wealth and start thriving as a country again". Mr Hunt was also keen to remind party members of his own entrepreneurial background, and promised to "turbo-charge our economy and take advantage of Brexit".

Warren centre-stage as Democrats clash

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dominated the first of two televised forums featuring all 20 candidates vying to take on US President Donald Trump for the Democratic Party. In what has been termed the biggest US TV debate in years, Ms Warren said she would fight to introduce government-run healthcare in America - deeming it a "basic human right". Our North America reporter Anthony Zurcher says healthcare was the most animated point of friction among the candidates. Wednesday night's debate in Florida featured half of the contenders, with the other 10 appearing on Thursday. You can find out who the Democrats are that want to take on Mr Trump, and what it takes to win the US presidency.

Transgender hate crimes rise

The campaign group Stonewall has said that "transphobia is everywhere" after new figures showed an 81% rise in the number of transgender hate crimes recorded by police in England, Scotland and Wales. According to data obtained by the BBC, there were 1,944 crimes across 36 forces in the last financial year compared with 1,073 in 2016-17. Police in West and South Yorkshire saw reporting of transgender hate crimes more than treble over three years. Stonewall's Laura Russell called for people to be a "visible ally to trans people" because of the severe situation the trans community faces.

Stormzy will make history - but he won't dance

By Mark Savage, BBC music reporter

When he strides on stage on Friday night, Stormzy will make history as the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury Festival. His ascension to the top of the bill has been rapid - he's only released one album - but the sense of anticipation is immense.

"I think it's going to be amazing," says fellow grime star Ghetts. "I think it's going to be a shut-down.

"It's probably the most energy that Glastonbury has ever seen. I know that sounds like a big statement but, trust me, it's going to be crazy."

What the papers say

The Conservative Party leadership contest dominates the front pages - but the headlines are mixed for the two candidates. While the Metro reports that Boris Johnson is confident he can get a new withdrawal deal with the EU, the i says up to 20 Tory MPs would block a no-deal exit. The Daily Express splashes on Jeremy Hunt's pledge to protect free TV licences for the over-75s, with the Daily Mirror saying Mr Hunt backs its campaign to keep the benefit. Elsewhere, the Times leads on claims by scientists that cervical cancer could be eliminated in the UK thanks to the success of the HPV vaccine. You can read more in our review of Thursday's papers.

