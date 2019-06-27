Security threat forces plane to land at Stansted

Image copyright PA

An Air India passenger plane has made a "precautionary landing" at London's Stansted Airport after the airline initially reported a bomb threat.

Flight AI191 was flying from the Indian city of Mumbai to Newark in the US.

The Ministry of Defence said RAF Typhoon fighter jets escorted the aircraft as it made its landing.

Air India tweeted that a bomb threat had prompted the landing but later deleted the tweet, calling the incident a "security threat".

A statement from Stansted Airport said the plane landed at about 10:15 BST and was now in an isolated part of the airport - and the main terminal is unaffected.

It was not known how many passengers were on board, the airport said.