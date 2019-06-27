Harry and Meghan to visit southern Africa

Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will tour southern Africa in the autumn.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan said it would be their "first official tour as a family".

The couple's son Archie, who was born in May, will be around five months old when they begin their trip.

As well as travelling to South Africa, the duke will carry out solo visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana, where his HIV support charity is based.

The post on the royal pair's Instagram feed said they were looking forward to raising awareness of the work local communities are doing "across the Commonwealth and beyond".

In 2006, Prince Harry jointly founded Sentebale, a charity helping to support children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Last week the prince gave his backing to a landmine clearing initiative to help rid Angola of 153 minefields - a cause previously championed by his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.