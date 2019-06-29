Image copyright AFP PHOTO / FREE NAZANIN CAMPAIGN Image caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured here with their daughter Gabriella, is serving a five-year sentence in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran for alleged spying, has ended her hunger strike after 15 days.

Her husband Richard told the BBC he was "relieved", saying he "wouldn't have wanted her to push it much longer".

He said his wife had eaten some porridge with apple and banana.

Mr Ratcliffe, who has been sleeping in a tent outside the Iranian Embassy in London, said he had also ended his own hunger strike.

A joint British-Iranian citizen, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from London, was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.