Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam appeals for calm after parliament stormed

Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas and evicted protesters who occupied its parliament. The territory's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has appealed for peace following what she called an "extreme use of violence".

But the protesters show little sign of backing down. Their original demand was the dropping of an extradition bill they said would lead to dissidents being removed to mainland China. But they are now asking for all detained activists to be released and for an investigation into police violence.

Here are pictures of the storming of Hong Kong's parliament. Plus, we give the background to the protests and violence.

Women's World Cup semi-final: Can England do it?

At 20:00 BST the waiting will be over, as England take on the USA in Lyon, France. Can Phil Neville's Lionesses beat the team he describes as the "best" to make the final? The bookmakers have the Americans as favourites, but Neville says he's been planning for this match for a very long time. "We're ready for them," he tells the BBC. "Sometimes, before these games, you can have fear and trepidation - but I can smell nothing but freedom, happiness and excitement."

England defender Millie Bright gives her take. And BBC Sport asks whether England are ready to be world champions. The match will be on BBC One, 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

Flight 'stowaway' body found in garden

The body of a person believed to have been a stowaway on board a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Heathrow has been found in a garden in Clapham, south London. A neighbour said the person, thought to be a man, landed a metre or so from a resident who had been sunbathing. A bag, water and some food were later found in the landing gear compartment on the aircraft. The BBC looks at the risks faced by plane stowaways.

Image copyright Beverly Brown, Louise Bardswich, Sandy McCully and Image caption Beverly Brown, Louise Bardswich, Sandy McCully and Martha Casson have been nicknamed Canada's "Golden Girls" by the media

The model for a happy retirement?

Betty White and Beatrice Arthur made living with friends look like fun on the popular sitcom the Golden Girls, but what's it really like to share a house with others in your senior years?

"I've been amazed at how good it is," Louise Bardswich says. She's been sharing a 4,000-sq-foot home with three other women in Port Perry, Ontario, Canada, since 2015.

The four of them - Bardswich, 67, Martha Casson, 70, Beverly Brown, 68, and Sandy McCully, 74 - have become evangelists for this kind of housing, and have been dubbed the new Golden Girls. They believe their situation - the four women were all relative strangers before they moved in - is the start of a new trend.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson plans to cut the number of cabinet ministers by half if he becomes prime minister, by merging several departments. His rival for the job, Jeremy Hunt, is promising to reduce civil servants' summer holidays, the Times says. There's also widespread coverage of the protests in Hong Kong. The Financial Times calls them "one of the biggest challenges" to Beijing's authority since it took over control of the territory from the UK in 1997. Metro describes the territory as being "on the brink", while the i leads on China warning against UK "interference".

Lookahead

09:00 The newly elected European Parliament sits for the first time, with UK MEPs among those taking their seats.

21:38 A total solar eclipse takes place, with its shadow passing across parts of the Pacific, Chile and Argentina.

On this day

2005 The world's biggest music stars perform at Live8 concerts in 10 cities around the globe, aimed at persuading political leaders to tackle poverty in Africa.

