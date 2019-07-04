If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Concerns raised over sepsis delays

Image copyright Getty Images

Research by BBC News suggests that a quarter of patients with sepsis have experienced delays in getting treatment. Hospitals are supposed to put a person on an antibiotic drip within an hour if sepsis is suspected. While the charity UK Sepsis Trust says the figures are concerning, NHS England insists hospitals are getting better at spotting the condition.

But the widow of one man who died after developing sepsis told the BBC she was "angry" at the delay in treating him with antibiotics. Hayley Scott said her husband, Simon, waited six days to get treated, despite his hospital notes suggesting he should have been on them from day two. The hospital has said there were "areas of learning" resulting from his case.

Sepsis is caused by the immune system over-reacting to an infection, and can lead to septic shock, organ failure and even death. Find out more about sepsis here, and why one man wants mandatory training for NHS staff.

North Korea says US 'hell-bent' on hostile acts

It may have been only last Sunday that US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarised zone which divides the two Koreas, but relations between them appear to have soured already. Pyongyang's delegation to the United Nations has accused Washington of being "obsessed with sanctions" and "hell-bent on hostile acts". The rhetorical skirmish came about because the US and other Western nations have written a joint letter calling for further sanctions on North Korea. The US has yet to respond to the North Korea statement.

Meanwhile, an Australian who went missing in North Korea last week has been released and is safe. It is understood Alex Sigley is now in China and will travel on to Japan.

Yoko Ono's Bells for Peace

Manchester is set to ring the changes on Thursday as thousands of people are expected to take part in a mass bell-ringing event created by Yoko Ono. John Lennon's widow told the BBC she was hopeful for "an incredible vibration" that "might just change the world". While Ono, now 86, is unable to come to Manchester for the event, she will appear on big screens to give the bell-ringers their instructions. The whole thing will be live-streamed from 18:00 BST and forms the opening of the Manchester International Festival.

Why blue jeans are going green

By Jill Martin Wrenn, Business reporter

As consumers become ever more concerned about environmental and ethical issues, pioneers in the global denim industry are cleaning up its act.

Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, which describes itself as a "craft jeans maker", has an open-door policy. "Anybody can walk in here, even without an appointment," says Han Ates, the founder of the London-based small business. "Through that we create transparency."

By opening up its doors, Blackhorse Lane Ateliers is able to show potential customers that its factory is clean, the 20 employees are happy, and that the jeans are worth keeping - rather than throwing away at the end of each season.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Promises made by Conservative Party leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt dominate Thursday's front pages. Writing in the Sun, Mr Johnson says he'll ensure the UK has a "good Brexit", as well as recruiting 20,000 more police officers and stopping Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister. Mr Hunt similarly claims he can take on Mr Corbyn, according to the Daily Telegraph, and also plans to hold a vote on ending the fox hunting ban. Elsewhere, the i leads with a story which says up to 70 Labour MPs face deselection in a party "purge". There's more from Thursday's papers in our full review.

Lookahead

12:00 The annual assessment of policing in England and Wales for 2018 is published.

12:30 The England rugby team unveils its kit for the 2019 World Cup.

On this day

1995 Then-Prime Minister John Major wins his battle to remain leader of the Conservative Party.

