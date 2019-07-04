Image caption Fans watching the singer's Glastonbury set on TV said Nina's joy made them cry, too

Norwegian singer Sigrid will meet a 13-year-old fan who cried throughout most of her Glastonbury set, following an appeal on social media to find her.

Sigrid saw Nina singing "all the words" during the Other Stage gig on Saturday.

The singer said she had wanted to meet Nina straight away but logistics had proved "difficult".

Following her appeal on Twitter to find the young fan, Sigrid invited her and her "cool dad" Adam to see her perform at Latitude Festival later this month.

Many fans commented on Sigrid's tweet - saying the girl's joy made them cry, too, that her "living and loving the music" was "lovely to see", and praising her as a "No. 1 fan".

Sigrid has risen to fame over the last two years, winning BBC Music's Sound of 2018.

Influenced by Lorde, Robyn and Joni Mitchell, the star has become known for catchy, quirky and literate pop songs.

A friend of Nina's replied to Sigrid's post with a picture of the super fan smiling broadly as she clutched Sigrid's set list - a present from the security team at the end of the gig.

The BBC saw the message and managed to put Nina's father Adam in touch with Sigrid's publicist.

Nina put her high emotions down to being "so close" to one of her favourite artists.

Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Image caption Sigrid, 22, said Nina was "on fire" throughout her show on Saturday

Image copyright Laura Allen Image caption A member of the security team gave Nina the set list used by Sigrid during the gig

The schoolgirl from South Hampstead, north London, told the BBC: "When she saw me singing along... I think she pointed at me, or kind of waved, and I was like 'oh my god, this is crazy'."

"It was the fact I was at the front, that she was there, and that she saw me," she said.

"I'm a very emotional person I think in general," Nina added.

Adam, 47, who has taken his daughter to gigs and festivals before but "nothing as big as Glastonbury", said the whole experience was "amazing".

He described the kindness of fellow festival-goers who made space for the pair of them at the front, and of the security worker who ensured Nina got the set list.

Image caption Adam and Nina had been to lots of gigs and festivals together before but "nothing as big as Glastonbury"

Nina said she was "already so overwhelmed" and "so happy" that she had not even begun to hope she might meet the singer.

Sigrid has arranged Latitude tickets for the pair and said she "can't wait" to meet them.

The singer-songwriter, whose full name is Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, told the BBC: "I spotted this girl in the front row, she was singing all the songs and looked like she knew all the words."

"I really wanted to get to meet her but logistically it was difficult since it's such a big festival," she said.

"Thanks to Twitter and the help of the BBC we managed to find the dad, Adam, and I can't wait to meet Nina and Adam at Latitude Festival in the next few weeks."

The Don't Kill My Vibe singer, 22, will perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude on 21 July.